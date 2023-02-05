For U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams, the week began with a bipartisan bill to protect individuals from financial exploitation. It ended with a partisan tussle over one Democrat's committee assignment.

The House of Representatives passed the Financial Exploitation Prevention Act by a 419-0 vote. The bill aims to protect individuals ages 65 and older and people ages 18 and older who are "unable to protect (their) own interests." According to the bill's summary, the bill would allow "for the delay of redemption of a security issued by an open-end investment management company if the company reasonably believes the redemption involves the financial exploitation of an individual."

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, and Williams, R-Sennett, voted for the bill.

The focus shifted to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the House voting on a handful of bills dealing with various aspects of the response.

The House passed the Freedom For Health Care Workers Act by a 227-203 vote, with 220 Republicans and seven Democrats voting for the legislation and 203 Democrats opposing the measure. The bill would prohibit providers that participate in the Medicaid and Medicare programs from requiring health care workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tenney and Williams supported the legislation.

The Pandemic is Over Act was the next bill approved by the House. The legislation, which would end the federal COVID-19 public health emergency that has been in effect since January 2020, passed by a 220-210 vote. This was a party-line vote, with all Republicans, including Tenney and Williams, voting for it and Democrats casting the opposing votes.

The House passed the SHOW UP Act, a bill that would require federal agencies to reestablish remote work policies that were in effect on Dec. 31, 2019 — before the COVID-19 pandemic began. If the legislation becomes law, agencies could not expand telework policies unless the Office of Personnel Management "certifies that such policies will have a positive effect on the agency's mission and operational costs."

The bill passed by a 221-206 vote, with 218 Republicans and three Democrats supporting the measure. One Republican and 205 Democrats opposed it. Tenney and Williams voted for the measure.

A resolution approved by the House by a 229-197 vote calls would terminate the national emergency declared by former President Donald Trump at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. This is a separate emergency declaration than the aforementioned public health emergency the House also wants to end. Tenney and Williams voted for the resolution, along with 216 other Republicans and 11 Democrats. Most Democrats voted against it.

The House then considered U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar's status as a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. In a retaliatory move, Republicans voted to oust Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, from the committee. Tenney and Williams supported Omar's removal. It is part of the GOP's response after two Republicans, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene, were removed from committees when Democrats held the majority.

The final vote of the week was the House's passage of a resolution that "denounces socialism in all its forms, and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States of America." The resolution passed by a 328-86 vote, with 14 members voting present. Tenney and Williams voted for the resolution.