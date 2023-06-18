Hands off our gas stoves.

That's the message delivered by House Republicans, and even some Democrats, with the passage of a bill, titled the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act, that would prevent the Consumer Product Safety Commission from banning gas stoves. The legislation would also prohibit the agency from regulating gas stoves as a "banned hazardous product."

The vote was 248-180, with 219 Republicans and 29 Democrats supporting its passage. Most Democrats (180) opposed the bill.

Republican U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams, both of whom represent central New York, voted for the legislation.

"Federal bureaucrats have no right telling American consumers what kind of stoves they can use, and this week, House Republicans made that abundantly clear," Tenney, R-Canandaigua, said in a statement.

The GOP-led bill seeks to counter efforts to prohibit gas stoves, especially in residential buildings. New York became the first state to ban gas stoves in new homes — a provision that was included in the 2023-24 budget.

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who sponsored the gas stove "freedom" bill, accused the Biden administration of "weaponizing every aspect of the federal government to achieve its ideological goals."

Republicans are likely responding to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's plans earlier this year to consider a federal gas stove ban due to health concerns, including a link to asthma in children. But the commission opted to review health hazards caused by gas stoves instead of pursuing a ban.

"Consumer protection should be about safety, not used as a veiled push to eliminate fossil fuels and the millions of jobs they support," said Armstrong, a North Dakota Republican. "Americans should decide if gas stoves are right for their families, not the federal government."

The House also passed a similar bill, the Save Our Stoves Act, that would prevent the Department of Energy from altering energy conservation standards for gas stoves. The vote was 249-181, with Tenney and Williams voting for the legislation.

In a statement of administration policy, the White House said it opposes the gas stove "freedom" bill because it would "undermine the commission's ability to make science-based decisions to protect the public." The Biden administration also opposes the Save Our Stoves Act.

The other votes this week include:

• The House passed the Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords Act by a 413-13 vote. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, and Williams, R-Sennett, voted for the bill.

The legislation would create a new position within the State Department, special envoy for the Abraham Accords. The Abraham Accords are agreements between four Arab League countries — Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates — and Israel.

The special envoy's job, according to the bill, would be to "serve as the primary adviser to the U.S. government for expanding and strengthening the Abraham Accords."

• The House unsuccessfully attempted to override President Joe Biden's veto of a congressional resolution that would have nullified the Washington, D.C., City Council's policing bill.

To override the veto, the House needed a two-thirds majority. The vote failed, 233-197. Tenney and Williams voted in support of the override measure.

• House Republicans advanced a resolution to overturn a rule submitted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that defines a firearm with a stabilizing brace to allow for shoulder fire as a rifle.

Tenney and Williams supported the resolution, which passed by a 219-210 vote. In a statement, Tenney criticized the Biden administration for reversing the policy that was established under the Obama administration. She said the purpose of the stabilizing braces is to help disabled veterans control their firearms.

• A resolution approved by the House calls for the release of Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained by Russia in March.

The vote was 422-0. Tenney and Williams supported the resolution.

• A bill to create an approval process for executive agency rulemaking passed by a 221-210 vote. Tenney and Williams voted for the legislation.

The measure focuses on major rules adopted by agencies. A major rule would defined as one that has "an annual effect on the economy of $100 million or more," results in a significant increase in costs or prices for consumers or has "significant adverse effects on competition, employment, investment, productivity, innovation or the ability of U.S.-based enterprises to compete with foreign-based enterprises."

• Tenney and Williams opposed a motion to table a resolution that would censure U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff. The GOP-led attempt to censure Schiff, a California Democrat, is in retaliation for his leadership of investigations into former President Donald Trump.

Twenty Republicans broke with their party to join Democrats in tabling the resolution. The vote to table the resolution was 225-196.

• By a 220-211 vote, the House passed the Separation of Powers Restoration Act, a bill that aims to clarify judicial review of executive agency actions. Tenney and Williams voted for the bill.