As House Democrats attempted to expel embattled Republican U.S. Rep. George Santos, GOP members countered with a vote to refer the resolution to the House Ethics Committee.

U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, a California Democrat, introduced the resolution to expel Santos, a New York Republican, from the House. Santos has been indicted on federal charges, including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to the House of Representatives. He is alleged to have committed unemployment fraud and solicited campaign donations that he transferred to his personal bank accounts.

Santos pleaded not guilty after his arrest.

Instead of voting on the resolution to expel Santos, Republicans opted to refer the matter to the House Ethics Committee. The party-line vote was 221-204. Republican U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams, both of whom represent central New York districts, voted with the House GOP to refer the resolution to the ethics panel.

Williams has been critical of Santos and called for his resignation. He reiterated that stance last week when he urged GOP leaders to "immediately find and get behind George's replacement, ASAP!"

However, he added that "the rule of law and due process are cornerstones of our society — these principles protect the innocent and the guilty alike. House Leadership is committed to both and I believe the next steps is a referral to (the House Ethics Committee)."

There are political considerations, too. If Santos is removed from office, a special election would be held to fill the vacant House seat. Democrats have an enrollment advantage in the 3rd district. A Democratic victory would narrow the slim Republican majority in the House.

Other votes in the House last week:

• With unanimous support, the House passed the Non-Disclosure Order Fairness Act. According to the bill's sponsor, U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, the bill would establish standards for prosecutors to place non-disclosure orders on service providers. Tenney and Williams voted for the bill.

• The House marked National Police Week with the passage of a resolution honoring law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty. The vote was 413-2, with Tenney and Williams supporting the measure.

• A bill that would allow federal law enforcement officers to buy retired service weapons cleared the House. A retired service weapon is defined in the bill as a firearm "that has been declared surplus by the applicable agency."

The vote was 232-198. Tenney and Williams voted for the legislation.

• By a 255-175 vote, the House passed the POLICE Act, a bill that would make assaulting a police officer a deportable offense. Tenney and Williams supported the bill's passage.

• The House concluded its work for the week by passing a resolution supporting law enforcement and opposing calls to "defund the police." The vote was 301-119, with Tenney and Williams voting for the resolution.