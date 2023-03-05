The House of Representatives returned to session after a two-week break and voted on a batch of fresh bills and resolutions.

With near-unanimous support, the House passed a resolution mourning those who died after earthquakes in Syria and Turkey in early February. The resolution also recognizes the humanitarian work in response to the natural disaster.

The vote was 414-2, with U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams supporting the measure.

There was also bipartisan support for the Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act. According to the bill's summary, it would require manufacturers of smart appliances and devices that can connect to the internet to inform consumers that the product has a camera or microphone.

The mandate would not apply to certain devices, such as mobile phones and laptops, that consumers would "reasonably expect" to have cameras or microphones.

The legislation passed by a 406-12 vote. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, and Williams, R-Sennett, voted for the bill.

A resolution approved by the House would overturn a U.S. Department of Labor rule issued in December that allows retirement plan fiduciaries to consider environmental, social and governance factors when making investments or voting on shareholder resolutions, according to the summary of the measure.

The vote was 216-204, with 215 Republicans and one Democrat voting for the resolution. Nearly all Democrats (204) voted no.

Tenney and Williams supported the resolution.

The House concluded its work week by passing the Reduce Exacerbated Inflation Negatively Impacting the Nation Act. The legislation would require the Office of Management and Budget and the Council of Economic Advisers to estimate how an executive order would impact inflation.

The final vote was 272-148, with 213 Republicans and 59 Democrats supporting the legislation. Four Republicans opposed the bill along with 144 Democrats. Tenney and Williams voted for the measure.