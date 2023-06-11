There were only a handful of votes in the House of Representatives last week as conservatives blocked action to protest Speaker Kevin McCarthy's debt ceiling deal with President Joe Biden.

The House passed the debt ceiling agreement with bipartisan support, but more Democrats than Republicans voted for the final bill. Some conservatives did not think the spending cuts went far enough.

That disdain for the deal set the stage for the surprising failure of a procedural vote to allow consideration of four Republican bills. With a simple majority needed, 12 Republicans broke with their party to vote against the rule — a move that prevents the House from moving forward with final debates and votes on the legislation.

Central New York's members of Congress, U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams, are not among the GOP dissenters. They sided with most Republicans on the procedural vote.

Before the House was brought to a standstill, there were two bills approved by the body.

The Encouraging Public Offerings Act passed by a 384-13 vote. The bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, a Missouri Republican, aims to encourage more businesses to go public. Wagner said this would be achieved by codifying a rule that allows companies to communicate with potential investors to gauge interest in an initial public offering, or IPO.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, and Williams, R-Sennett, voted for the public offerings legislation.

The House also passed the Middle Market IPO Underwriting Costs Act. The vote was 390-10, with Tenney and Williams supporting the bill.

According to the legislative summary, the bill would require the Securities and Exchange Commission to study the costs of small- and medium-sized companies undertaking IPOs. The measure was sponsored by U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, a Connecticut Democrat.

But that was the extent of the House's work for the week. The failure of the procedural vote meant that the full House would not consider four bills — the REINS Act, a bill requiring congressional approval of major executive branch rules; the Separation of Powers Restoration Act, which aims to clarify judicial review of federal agency actions; the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act, which would prevent the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission from banning gas stoves; and the Save Our Stoves Act, a bill that seeks to limit the Department of Energy's regulation of stoves.

The House is scheduled to be in session this week, but it's unclear if they will be able to get any work done.