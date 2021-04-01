CNY leaders praise Biden for I-81 mention in infrastructure plan

It's part of one sentence in a lengthy fact sheet, but it's the latest indication that the Interstate 81 project in Syracuse is a high priority for President Joe Biden's administration.

Biden's $2 trillion American Jobs Plan, which would invest $621 billion in transportation infrastructure, mentions the I-81 project under the heading, "Redress historic inequities and build the future of transportation infrastructure."

While the I-81 project is important because the existing viaduct in Syracuse has reached the end of its useful life, it's also viewed as an opportunity to address the need for equity in infrastructure. When the viaduct was built in Syracuse, it decimated mostly Black and Jewish neighborhoods.

The infrastructure and jobs plan, according to the White House's fact sheet, is "designed with equity in mind and to set up America for the future." It continues, "Too often, past transportation investments divided communities — like the Claiborne Expressway in New Orleans or I-81 in Syracuse — or it left out the people most in need of affordable transportation options."