CNY leaders praise Biden for I-81 mention in infrastructure plan

It's part of one sentence in a lengthy fact sheet, but it's the latest indication that the Interstate 81 project in Syracuse is a high priority for President Joe Biden's administration.
Biden's $2 trillion American Jobs Plan, which would invest $621 billion in transportation infrastructure, mentions the I-81 project under the heading, "Redress historic inequities and build the future of transportation infrastructure."
While the I-81 project is important because the existing viaduct in Syracuse has reached the end of its useful life, it's also viewed as an opportunity to address the need for equity in infrastructure. When the viaduct was built in Syracuse, it decimated mostly Black and Jewish neighborhoods.
The infrastructure and jobs plan, according to the White House's fact sheet, is "designed with equity in mind and to set up America for the future." It continues, "Too often, past transportation investments divided communities — like the Claiborne Expressway in New Orleans or I-81 in Syracuse — or it left out the people most in need of affordable transportation options."
Biden's plan includes $20 billion for a program that aims to "reconnect neighborhoods cut off by historic investments and ensure new projects increase opportunity, advance racial equity and environmental justice, and promote affordable access." It's possible that the I-81 project could be funded, at least in part, by that proposed program.
"It is wonderful for Syracuse that President Biden listened to us and included the vital I-81 reformation as a poster child for enlightened infrastructure policy, calling for new investment to help communities pay for tearing down urban highways to reconnect and transform neighborhoods previously left behind, something I've fought for in my Economic Justice Act," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat.
Schumer added that Biden's plan is "an exciting opportunity for the redevelopment of I-81, including the use of local hire and registered apprenticeship to bring together community leaders and unions to put more people to work."
The state Department of Transportation announced in April 2019 that a community grid — tearing down the viaduct and replacing it with street-level improvements — is the preferred alternative for the I-81 project. It is now going through the federal and state approval process. The Federal Highway Administration, along with the state DOT, will issue a joint record of decision.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he hopes construction will begin on the I-81 project in early 2022.
The community grid is favored by many federal, state and local officials because it would allow for redevelopment along the I-81 corridor, especially in neighborhoods that were affected by the construction of the highway in the mid-20th century.
The project, which is expected to cost more than $2 billion, will be largely funded by the federal government. With Biden including I-81 in his infrastructure plan, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh thinks it bodes well for the city.
"I'm thrilled the president is singling out Syracuse and the I-81 project as a prime opportunity for the American Jobs Plan," Walsh said. "$20 billion for a new program to reconnect neighborhoods, increase opportunity, and advance racial equity and environmental justice can be a game-changer for this community and can help us realize the full potential of this project."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.