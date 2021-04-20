CNY leaders react to verdict in murder of George Floyd: Chauvin 'rightly held accountable'

When the House voted on a Democratic police reform proposal, Katko said it was "partisan" and opposed the measure.

State Sen. John Mannion also acknowledged the need for policing reforms. New York has adopted several reforms, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring local law enforcement agencies to develop reform plans. Those plans were due April 1.

Mannion, D-Geddes, said he's hopeful that Chauvin's conviction will bring closure to Floyd's family.

"Two things can be true at the same time — police officers are public servants who keep our communities safe while the institution of policing needs to be reimagined and redefined," he said. "Successful police reforms that protect the community and our officers will only come through respectful and ongoing dialogue. I will continue to work as a facilitator and participant in these conversations."

In the aftermath of Floyd's murder last year, there were marches and protests in central New York. There were several demonstrations in Syracuse and rallies were also held in Auburn.

The largely peaceful protests called for action and reform. In Auburn, local law enforcement leaders marched with attendees.