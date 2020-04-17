CNY Rep. John Katko advising President Trump on when economy should reopen

Katko told The Citizen that there has been some discussion about the possibility of partially reopening states. While there have been several COVID-19 cases reported in some of New York's most populous areas, there have been small numbers of positive cases in the more rural parts of the state.

There is a different dynamic in upstate compared to downstate New York, Katko said, but he doesn't want to rush the reopening process. One reason for that is what happened in Onondaga County on Thursday. Ryan McMahon, the county executive, announced there were five COVID-19 deaths in a 24-hour period — the worst single-day death toll for the county since the start of the outbreak.

Onondaga County has reported 17 COVID-19 deaths, the most in central New York.

"We don't know whether it's hit the crest or not either," Katko said. "A lot is going to be discussed ... I think part of that discussion is going to recognize that different parts of the country need to be addressed differently."

Katko hopes it will be a bipartisan effort. He pointed to the inclusion of several members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of Democrats and Republicans in Congress, as a positive development.

"They understand that we know how to get to yes and that's what we all have to get to," he added.