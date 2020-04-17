CNY Rep. John Katko advising President Trump on when economy should reopen

The call from the White House came Wednesday night. U.S. Rep. John Katko was invited to join a congressional group that will advise President Donald Trump on reopening the economy after the coronavirus pandemic.
Nearly 100 members of Congress — 65 senators and 32 representatives — accepted invitations to join the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group. Katko, R-Camillus, is one of four New Yorkers on the panel.
Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force outlined a plan on Thursday to reopen the economy in three phases. Some states with low numbers of COVID-19 cases could open earlier, with New York and other states that have been most affected by the pandemic reopening later.
"It's going to be a beast to tackle," Katko said in a phone interview. "But you got a lot of things to consider and a lot of things in different parts of the country to consider, from farming issues to health care issues to small business issues, there's a lot to worry about, a lot figure out what to do."
As a central New Yorker, Katko will represent his district's interests as a member of the group. But he also views his status as a New Yorker important to the overall dialogue. Even though New York City has been the worst COVID-19 hot spot in the country, there are no members of Congress from the city on the panel. New York's two U.S. senators, Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, aren't on the group either.
With U.S. Reps. Elise Stefanik, Tom Suozzi and Lee Zeldin, Katko will represent New York as members of the task force.
"Obviously we're a diverse state," he said. "What's going on downstate is not the same as what's going on up here. But what's happening downstate is dramatically affecting what's happening up here. I can bring a perspective that many others may not. In our state, we have one of the ground zeroes for the epidemic in New York City. But then also other areas of the state that are more on the periphery that have been affected but affected in a very different way."
Katko mentioned the financial struggles of Syracuse hospitals due to the COVID-19 pandemic and actions by the state to expand capacity for a possible surge in hospitalizations. One of those orders was the cancellation of elective surgeries, which has a major impact on revenue for hospitals.
With central New York hospitals losing money daily, Katko worries whether they will be able to survive.
But he also recognized that there's a different story to be told about New York City-area hospitals, many of which have been overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.
"Every bed everywhere is full and so it's not a question of hospitals making money and being able to survive economically," he said. "It's whether they can survive emotionally and survive the onslaught of people that need to go."
Katko told The Citizen that there has been some discussion about the possibility of partially reopening states. While there have been several COVID-19 cases reported in some of New York's most populous areas, there have been small numbers of positive cases in the more rural parts of the state.
There is a different dynamic in upstate compared to downstate New York, Katko said, but he doesn't want to rush the reopening process. One reason for that is what happened in Onondaga County on Thursday. Ryan McMahon, the county executive, announced there were five COVID-19 deaths in a 24-hour period — the worst single-day death toll for the county since the start of the outbreak.
Onondaga County has reported 17 COVID-19 deaths, the most in central New York.
"We don't know whether it's hit the crest or not either," Katko said. "A lot is going to be discussed ... I think part of that discussion is going to recognize that different parts of the country need to be addressed differently."
Katko hopes it will be a bipartisan effort. He pointed to the inclusion of several members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of Democrats and Republicans in Congress, as a positive development.
"They understand that we know how to get to yes and that's what we all have to get to," he added.
There are issues that need to be addressed immediately. The Paycheck Protection Program, an initiative launched to help small businesses keep workers on the payroll, is out of money. Congress provided $349 billion for the program, but the funds ran out this week. Republicans want another $250 billion for the program. While Democrats aren't opposed to that proposal, they want other issues addressed, including funding for hospitals and state governments.
A partisan back-and-forth ensued Thursday because of the stalemate, with Republicans blaming Democrats and Democrats repeating what they want in a larger coronavirus-related package.
Katko is taking a moderate approach to the debate. He agrees with Republicans that the small business loan program must be replenished, but he also agrees that action needs to be taken for hospitals and state governments.
"Everybody calm down, take a deep breath and realize you gotta compromise and get it done," he said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
