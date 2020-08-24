CNY Republican leaders energized as GOP convention begins

New York's delegation sat a table that Dadey estimated was about 40 feet long. The large tables allowed attendees to maintain social distancing.

Despite the smaller crowd, Dadey said there was still "a lot of energy and enthusiasm for the president." Trump and Vice President Mike Pence addressed the delegates on Monday.

"The president certainly has a record over the last four years," Dadey said. "Some might say he's done more in four years than (Democratic nominee Joe Biden) has done in over 40 years, and I think that's absolutely true."

Cayuga County Republican Chairwoman Roberta Massarini offered a similar assessment in an email to The Citizen. She said Trump "delivered more substance and excitement in 5 minutes than the entire Democratic National Convention did in 4 days." She thinks that is a preview of what's to come during the four-day convention.

Dadey and Massarini also touted Trump's leadership during the pandemic. While more than 170,000 people have died and the unemployment rate soared, Massarini praised Trump for his efforts to help New York when the state's outbreak began in March.