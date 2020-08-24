CNY Republican leaders energized as GOP convention begins

One central New York Republican chair had a direct role in the process to nominate Donald Trump for a second term as president.
Tom Dadey, who leads the Onondaga County Republican Committee, traveled to Charlotte for the delegate roll call vote. Most delegates didn't make the trip because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dadey was one of six New Yorkers who represented the state GOP on the first day of the Republican National Convention.
The convention runs through Thursday.
New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy handled the roll call duties for the state GOP delegation. He announced that Trump, who didn't face primary opposition in New York, won the state's 94 delegates.
The meeting was a formality since the result was known for months. There were some primary opponents who emerged, but they didn't have the financial backing or support from GOP voters to defeat Trump. The incumbent cruised to the nomination.
Dadey, who attended four previous GOP conventions, acknowledged in a phone interview that this gathering was different. All of the delegates who attended Monday's roll call vote stayed in the same hotel — a departure from the tradition of attendees staying in the same hotel as their state delegation.
New York Republicans would've had 94 delegates, 94 alternates and several guests with them, according to Dadey. But the scaled-down convention due to the pandemic changed those plans.
New York's delegation sat a table that Dadey estimated was about 40 feet long. The large tables allowed attendees to maintain social distancing.
Despite the smaller crowd, Dadey said there was still "a lot of energy and enthusiasm for the president." Trump and Vice President Mike Pence addressed the delegates on Monday.
"The president certainly has a record over the last four years," Dadey said. "Some might say he's done more in four years than (Democratic nominee Joe Biden) has done in over 40 years, and I think that's absolutely true."
Cayuga County Republican Chairwoman Roberta Massarini offered a similar assessment in an email to The Citizen. She said Trump "delivered more substance and excitement in 5 minutes than the entire Democratic National Convention did in 4 days." She thinks that is a preview of what's to come during the four-day convention.
Dadey and Massarini also touted Trump's leadership during the pandemic. While more than 170,000 people have died and the unemployment rate soared, Massarini praised Trump for his efforts to help New York when the state's outbreak began in March.
"Way back in the beginning, he sent the USS Comfort, providing PPE and ventilators that our governor requested and then never utilized," she said. "This president is fighting for the people, the businesses and the survival of our civil society. Cayuga County Republicans are proud to support our president for four more years."
With some indicators suggesting that the economy is slowing coming back, Dadey believes Trump is best suited to finish that job. He highlighted the president's economic record before the pandemic, when unemployment was low and the stock market continued to set new records.
He also pointed to Trump's push to increase military funding and to enhance security at the southern border.
"He's certainly got a record to run on," Dadey said.
Republicans, Dadey believes, will avoid a repeat of the poor showing GOP candidates had in 2018 when Trump wasn't on the ballot. With Trump at the top of the ticket, he thinks the GOP has enthusiasm the Democrats lack with Biden as their nominee.
With Trump seeking reelection, Dadey said it will help candidates in other races, such as U.S. Rep. John Katko, who is running for a fourth term in Congress.
"There's a lot of enthusiasm to come vote for Donald Trump and you're going to see them vote for John Katko, you're going to see them vote for John Lemondes and right down the rest of the ticket," he said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
