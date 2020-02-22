CNY Republicans unifying behind Kenneth Bush III in state Assembly race

Two more Republican committees in the 126th Assembly District endorsed Kenneth Bush III to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch.

The Onondaga County Republican Committee endorsed Bush, R-Jordan, at its meeting Saturday. Bush beat out four other candidates for the designation.

After that meeting, Bush traveled to Cortland County. While there, he received the Republican committee's support.

The Cortland County GOP decided earlier in the week to support another candidate, former Onondaga County Legislator Michael Plochocki. But after Plochocki decided not to continue his campaign after Bush was endorsed by the Onondaga County GOP, the Cortland County Republicans opted to back Bush.

Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey told The Citizen that Bush "is on a roll." In addition to the Republican committees in Cortland and Onondaga counties, Bush has been endorsed by the Cayuga County Republican Committee. He will likely receive the Chenango County GOP's support at the party's meeting Monday.

"He'll be the unanimous choice of the GOP," Dadey said.