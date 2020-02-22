CNY Republicans unifying behind Kenneth Bush III in state Assembly race

Two more Republican committees in the 126th Assembly District endorsed Kenneth Bush III to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch.
The Onondaga County Republican Committee endorsed Bush, R-Jordan, at its meeting Saturday. Bush beat out four other candidates for the designation.
After that meeting, Bush traveled to Cortland County. While there, he received the Republican committee's support.
The Cortland County GOP decided earlier in the week to support another candidate, former Onondaga County Legislator Michael Plochocki. But after Plochocki decided not to continue his campaign after Bush was endorsed by the Onondaga County GOP, the Cortland County Republicans opted to back Bush.
Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey told The Citizen that Bush "is on a roll." In addition to the Republican committees in Cortland and Onondaga counties, Bush has been endorsed by the Cayuga County Republican Committee. He will likely receive the Chenango County GOP's support at the party's meeting Monday.
"He'll be the unanimous choice of the GOP," Dadey said.
Bush is an attorney and most recently worked as legislative counsel to former state Sen. Bob Antonacci. He is president of the Jordan Fire Department and chair of the town of Elbridge Republican Committee.
After Finch, R-Springport, announced in early February that he will not seek reelection this year, Bush was the first GOP candidate who entered the race.
Bush said Saturday that it's "very special" to him that he's received strong support from Republicans across the district.
You have free articles remaining.
"To have three of the four counties backing me shows that they have confidence and they are ready for a fresh face," he said.
Republicans have an enrollment advantage in the 126th district, which includes portions of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties. As of Nov. 1, there are 31,694 active GOP voters and 26,593 active Democrats in the district. There are 20,269 unaffiliated voters, according to the state Board of Elections.
Bush also has the support of the Conservative and Independence parties in his state Assembly bid. The Conservative Party committees in Cayuga and Onondaga counties endorsed him this week. The state Independence Party announced its endorsement on Friday.
It will be a competitive race for the open Assembly seat. Bush's main opponent will likely be Dia Carabajal, a former Auburn city councilor and school board member. She is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 126th district.
Jermaine Bagnall-Graham, a former Democrat, is planning to run as an independent.
Dadey is confident that Bush will keep the seat in Republican hands.
"I'm very optimistic that Kenny is going to continue to unify voters in the four-county district," he said.
With the designation process nearing its conclusion, Bush will circulate petitions to qualify for the ballot. The petitioning process begins Tuesday.
As he collects signatures, Bush plans to increase his visibility. He will focus on outreach and campaign-related activities, such as knocking on doors, making phone calls and attending events.
"I will be going all over the 126th Assembly District from now through Election Day and hopefully be able to continue doing that as the assemblyman," Bush said.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.