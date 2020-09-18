CNY woman accused of threatening to kill Rep. John Katko

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Syracuse-area woman has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill U.S. Rep. John Katko.

Bethann Marie Wallace, 48, of Baldwinsville, is accused of leaving a threatening voicemail message on July 10 at Katko's Washington, D.C., office. According to court records, Wallace used homophobic slurs and vulgar language while mentioning a maintenance worker being sent into her apartment. She then threatens to shoot and kill Katko

Because of high call volume, Katko's office didn't listen to the message until July 21. After a staffer heard the message, it was referred to the U.S. Capitol Police's Threat Assessment Section.

When an FBI agent and New York state trooper questioned Wallace about the call, she acknowledged that she left the message but believed the voicemail system wasn't working. She told authorities she thought her messages were being blocked by sound waves.

Wallace, according to court records, didn't explain the circumstances surrounding her call to Katko. She told an FBI agent and state trooper that she called his office because "well, rumor is he's a congressman, so, you know, he must know about the sound waves for sure."