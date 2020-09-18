CNY woman accused of threatening to kill Rep. John Katko

A Syracuse-area woman has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill U.S. Rep. John Katko.
Bethann Marie Wallace, 48, of Baldwinsville, is accused of leaving a threatening voicemail message on July 10 at Katko's Washington, D.C., office. According to court records, Wallace used homophobic slurs and vulgar language while mentioning a maintenance worker being sent into her apartment. She then threatens to shoot and kill Katko
Because of high call volume, Katko's office didn't listen to the message until July 21. After a staffer heard the message, it was referred to the U.S. Capitol Police's Threat Assessment Section.
When an FBI agent and New York state trooper questioned Wallace about the call, she acknowledged that she left the message but believed the voicemail system wasn't working. She told authorities she thought her messages were being blocked by sound waves.
Wallace, according to court records, didn't explain the circumstances surrounding her call to Katko. She told an FBI agent and state trooper that she called his office because "well, rumor is he's a congressman, so, you know, he must know about the sound waves for sure."
Authorities arrested Wallace on Friday. She has been charged with interstate communication of a threat. If she is convicted, she faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The case is being prosecuted by U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Jr.'s office out of the Western District of New York. Since Katko is a former federal prosecutor in the Northern District of New York, which covers Syracuse and central New York, that office was recused.
Wallace made an initial court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Therese Wiley Dancks. She will be held pending a detention hearing at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21.
Because of the threat, there was increased security for Katko.
"All threats are reported to U.S. Capitol Police to ensure the safety of Congressman Katko, his family, and staff," said Dan Kranz, Katko's spokesperson. "The congressman and his family are grateful for the diligent and professional work of local, state and federal law enforcement in responding to this threat and taking appropriate action."
It's at least the second time there have been federal charges stemming from a threat against Katko. In 2018, a Syracuse man pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Katko and his family.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
