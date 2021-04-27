CNY worker safety leaders call for action after deadly COVID-19 year

Occupational safety and labor leaders will present an online event featuring a call to action following a deadly year for workers who contracted COVID-19 while on the job.

Coinciding with observances of Workers’ Memorial Day in many locations worldwide, the Central New York Workers’ Memorial Day event will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, via Zoom.

According to a news release, the event will pay tribute to central New York workers who were killed on the job, died from injuries sustained at work, or died from illnesses due to exposures at work during the past 12 months.

Organizers said the past year saw the "highest ever death toll" as hundreds of working people across New York state died from COVID-19 on the job.

The Syracuse-area event will feature workers from health care, education, transportation and agriculture sharing their experiences during the pandemic and will also propose solutions for ongoing occupational health issues.