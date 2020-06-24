Coming to NY from state with high COVID-19 infection rate? You must quarantine

New York's COVID-19 death toll is 24,782, which remains the highest of any other state.

"It's only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down," Cuomo said. "We don't want to see it go up because a lot of people come into this region and they could literally bring the infection with them."

Murphy agreed, adding that they don't want to risk putting their residents through another outbreak like the one that just occurred in the tri-state area.

"This is a smart thing to do," he said.

Other states have required New Yorkers to quarantine. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order — and has extended that order — requiring residents of Connecticut, New Jersey and New York to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in his state. Rhode Island had a similar order in place, but it was lifted after Cuomo complained to Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo.

Cuomo clarified that if a New Yorker visits Florida, they will be required to quarantine after returning from the Sunshine State. With Florida's order still in effect, a New Yorker would have to be quarantined for 28 days — 14 while in Florida and 14 when they return home.

There will be a communication strategy that's part of the travel advisory. There will be messages displayed at airports, on highways, social media platforms and websites informing visitors of the advisory. Hotels will be asked to notify guests of the 14-day quarantine if they have traveled from one of the affected states.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.