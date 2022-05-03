Common Cause keeps Cayuga County whole in proposed congressional district

If Common Cause New York gets its way, Cayuga County would be kept whole in a congressional district stretching from the North Country to the Pennsylvania border.

The good-government group on Tuesday submitted its own redistricting proposal with plans to file it with the state Supreme Court in Steuben County, which is overseeing the process after the state Court of Appeals agreed with lower court rulings that the maps drawn by state lawmakers were unconstitutional. A court-appointed special master will now draw congressional district lines that will be in place for the next 10 years.

Common Cause's proposal would put Cayuga County in the 23rd Congressional District. The district would include all or parts of 13 counties — Cayuga, Chemung, Jefferson, Livingston, Ontario, Oswego, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates.

If the district is adopted, it would be a Republican stronghold. Former President Donald Trump won the district with nearly 58% of the vote in 2020.

Common Cause explained that its proposal follows constitutional mandates and laws, including the federal Voting Rights Act. To draw its maps, the organization used existing districts as a starting point. It aimed to avoid splitting counties and towns and respect communities of interest.

Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause New York, criticized the actions that led to the maps being drawn by a special master.

A constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2014 required the creation of an independent redistricting commission, with eight of the 10 commissioners appointed by Democratic and Republican legislative leaders.

After the commission failed to reach a consensus on new maps, the Democratic-led state Legislature took over the process. The end result was a map with 22 of the 26 districts being Democratic-friendly seats.

Republicans filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the maps. Their challenge to get the map tossed was successful.

Now, the special master will draw new congressional and state Senate district maps. The court is allowing outside entities to submit proposals and provide feedback.

Lerner said the independent redistricting commission "was always designed to fail voters.

"Common Cause/NY has long maintained that people, not politicians, should decide what the maps look like," she said. "If New York lawmakers want to make sure this chaos never happens again, they must advance an amendment that enshrines a citizen-led redistricting process — based on the gold standard in California — into the constitution now."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.