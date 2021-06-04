Comptroller: Owasco highway superintendent, town board failed to follow procedures

The audit report also addressed Bruno's use of personal equipment for town work, a practice that led to the criminal charge against him but that town officials, including Supervisor Ed Wagner, had lauded because they said it saved taxpayers' money.

"Under this agreement, there will be no fee to the Town to use the equipment, with the exception of related repairs up to $750, and the Superintendent will maintain any required insurance," the audit report said. "However, it is unclear whether the repair threshold is in aggregate or per incident and how it will be determined that a repair was related to Town work and not a preexisting issue. The Town previously recognized an informal arrangement with the Superintendent to authorize the use of his equipment for Town related purposes, but no formal agreement was established until 2019."