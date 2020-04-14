'Confluence of issues' cause COVID-19 deaths to surge in NY nursing homes

"That presented real concerns for us," Hanse said.

There are other possible factors that contributed to the outbreak in New York's nursing homes and assisted living centers. Like hospitals, the facilities were affected by a statewide shortage of personal protective equipment — gloves, gowns and masks. The availability of testing, as it has been across the state, is limited. The CDC lists long-term care facility patients with symptoms of COVID-19 as "priority 2" for testing. Health care workers and hospitalized patients are prioritized for testing.

When nursing homes could get tests, Hanse said, there was a shortage.

The lack of testing can hinder the tracking of the virus and determining where an outbreak started. Residents and staff at nursing homes and adult care facilities tested positive, but it's unknown where they contracted the virus. Hanse stated that employees could've contracted it in the community or it may have been spread among residents and staff within the facilities.

There are procedures in place to isolate residents who test positive for COVID-19, including segregating confirmed cases to prevent the spread of the virus.