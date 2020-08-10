Confusion after Cuomo says 107 NY school districts didn't submit reopening plans

When Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office released a list of 107 school districts that hadn't submitted their reopening plans, Red Creek Superintendent Brian Corey was surprised to see his district on the list.
Red Creek, Corey confirmed Monday, submitted its reopening plan on July 31. It was published on the district's website and is available for residents to review.
Corey told The Citizen that he received a confirmation email after submitting the reopening plan in a state Education Department online portal. But, he acknowledged, the process wasn't clear.
"What we didn't know is there's a separate place for submission in the Department of Health," Corey said.
During a conference call with reporters Monday, Cuomo said that the plans must be submitted to the state Education Department and the Department of Health. If the school districts don't submit their plans by Friday, they can't reopen for in-person instruction during the 2020-21 academic year.
Cuomo explained that the 107 schools on the list "didn't submit a plan to DOH or SED," referring to the two departments. No Cayuga County school districts appear on the list.
"Maybe they just have determined that they don't want to open, which is the only logical conclusion," Cuomo said. "But if they think they're going to open, then they have to have their plan in by Friday."
But through the interview with Corey, a review of social media posts and press reporters across the state, The Citizen found that confusion is the main factor in so many districts appearing on the list. Several of the districts said they released their plan and submitted it to the state, but weren't aware of the requirement to send it to both the state Education Department and the Department of Health. Others said they received confirmation of their submission, but are now being informed they submitted it in the wrong place.
Cuomo's office released guidance for prekindergarten through grade 12 schools in July. The document contains a link for school districts to submit their reopening plans to the state Department of Health. The state Education Department had a separate submission process through its portal.
For most districts, it seems they weren't aware of the link shared in the guidance. Others used a separate link that was included in the 23-page document — a NY Forward affirmation that is for business owners who agree to comply with the state guidelines.
In Red Creek's case, Corey said that they hadn't satisfied the requirement to submit the plan to the Department of Health. He added that the district didn't know there was a separate portal to submit it to the state health department.
Corey learned of the portal through one of his peers, a superintendent at another district that is on the list released by Cuomo's office. The other superintendent forwarded an email he received to Corey that included a link to the form for submitting reopening plans to the state Department of Health.
The portal consisted of a survey, according to Corey. He had to identify who he was and uploaded Red Creek's plan. He also called the state Department of Health to follow up and ensure they received it.
Corey described the district's reopening plan as a "working document" because even after it's submitted to the state, there are continuous changes that must be made. He said if the governor makes an announcement and requires districts to implement various measures, they must alter their plans.
"We're doing the best we can and we worked hard to get our plan in place," he said. "We want people to know we're doing what we're supposed to be doing."
After Cuomo's press call and statements by several school superintendents that they were incorrectly listed, Rich Azzopardi — a senior adviser to the governor — said the list is accurate.
"Despite clear guidance provided to these schools, which included a link to the DOH portal, some districts in follow-up calls said they filed with the state Education Department — which is not an executive agency — but didn't file with DOH," Azzopardi said. "Others filled out an affirmation certifying that they would be abiding by the state's reopening guidance, but didn't actually submit their plan, something many of these districts are now rectifying."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.