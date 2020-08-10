Confusion after Cuomo says 107 NY school districts didn't submit reopening plans

Corey learned of the portal through one of his peers, a superintendent at another district that is on the list released by Cuomo's office. The other superintendent forwarded an email he received to Corey that included a link to the form for submitting reopening plans to the state Department of Health.

The portal consisted of a survey, according to Corey. He had to identify who he was and uploaded Red Creek's plan. He also called the state Department of Health to follow up and ensure they received it.

Corey described the district's reopening plan as a "working document" because even after it's submitted to the state, there are continuous changes that must be made. He said if the governor makes an announcement and requires districts to implement various measures, they must alter their plans.

"We're doing the best we can and we worked hard to get our plan in place," he said. "We want people to know we're doing what we're supposed to be doing."

After Cuomo's press call and statements by several school superintendents that they were incorrectly listed, Rich Azzopardi — a senior adviser to the governor — said the list is accurate.

"Despite clear guidance provided to these schools, which included a link to the DOH portal, some districts in follow-up calls said they filed with the state Education Department — which is not an executive agency — but didn't file with DOH," Azzopardi said. "Others filled out an affirmation certifying that they would be abiding by the state's reopening guidance, but didn't actually submit their plan, something many of these districts are now rectifying."

