Congress must OK more funds for small business loans, John Katko says

Weeks after Congress finalized a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill that included $349 billion for small businesses to continue paying employees, that program is out of money. U.S. Rep. John Katko hopes the problem will be fixed soon.
The goal of the Paycheck Protection Program is to allow small businesses to keep workers on the payroll. The Small Business Administration, which oversees the program, will forgive the loans if employees are kept on the payroll for at least eight weeks.
The loans can be used for general expenses, such as payroll, rent or utilities. According to Katko's office, more than 1 million loans have distributed to small businesses across the country. Nearly $12 billion in loans will help New York companies.
But on Thursday, the White House said there's no more money for the small business aid. Congress would need to approve more funding for the loans, but Democrats and Republicans haven't reached an agreement to replenish the program.
Republicans wanted a $250 billion bill that would add more funding to the program. Democrats eyed more funding for other entities hurt by the economic shutdown, including hospitals and state governments.
Katko, R-Camillus, has been told by small business owners that they would've closed without the federal support. He wants a bipartisan deal on a bill that would allow the loan program to continue.
"A lapse in funding for the PPP program is unacceptable," he said.
Democrats and Republicans are blaming each other for the stalemate. President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that Democrats should "stop playing politics." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement Wednesday outlining what Democrats have asked for in a bill that would add more funding to the Paycheck Protection Program.
One of the issues Pelosi said needs to be addressed is underbanked small businesses that are having difficulties accessing the program.
There is no indication of when the spat may end. But Katko reiterated the need to get more funding to small businesses struggling during the pandemic.
"We must come together to reach a bipartisan agreement that authorizes additional coronavirus relief funding, including funds to replenish the PPP," he said. "Business owners in central New York and across the country are counting on PPP loans to maintain their payrolls and keep their doors open."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.