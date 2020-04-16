Congress must OK more funds for small business loans, John Katko says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Weeks after Congress finalized a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill that included $349 billion for small businesses to continue paying employees, that program is out of money. U.S. Rep. John Katko hopes the problem will be fixed soon.

The goal of the Paycheck Protection Program is to allow small businesses to keep workers on the payroll. The Small Business Administration, which oversees the program, will forgive the loans if employees are kept on the payroll for at least eight weeks.

The loans can be used for general expenses, such as payroll, rent or utilities. According to Katko's office, more than 1 million loans have distributed to small businesses across the country. Nearly $12 billion in loans will help New York companies.

But on Thursday, the White House said there's no more money for the small business aid. Congress would need to approve more funding for the loans, but Democrats and Republicans haven't reached an agreement to replenish the program.

Republicans wanted a $250 billion bill that would add more funding to the program. Democrats eyed more funding for other entities hurt by the economic shutdown, including hospitals and state governments.