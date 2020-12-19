Congress OKs bill to rename CNY post office in honor of late WWII vet

Congress passed legislation to rename an Onondaga County post office in honor of World War II veteran George Bacel.
The House of Representatives unanimously approved the bill on Dec. 10. It cleared the Senate on Thursday. It now heads to President Donald Trump's desk for his consideration.
The legislation would rename the Fayetteville post office, located at 599 E. Genesee St., as the "George Bacel Post Office Building." U.S. Rep. John Katko announced the legislation at a press conference one year ago, in December 2019, with members of Bacel's family. Bacel died in 2010.
Bacel, a Fayetteville native, graduated from Fayetteville High School. He enlisted in the Marine Corps on Dec. 8, 1941, one day after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor.
He fought in Cape Gloucester, Guadalcanal and New Guinea. At the 2019 press conference, his family recalled stories Bacel told about fighting in Guadalcanal and Marines around him being shot and killed. He was not wounded in the battle.
Bacel was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and discharged in 1945. He returned to central New York, where he and his wife, Lorraine, had four children.
He spent part of his professional career as a small business owner. He owned and operated Fayetteville Hairstylist for 30 years. He also worked at the Fayetteville Post Office — the same building that will likely bear his name.
"The passage of this measure marks an important step forward in our pursuit to pay tribute to Corporal Bacel's contributions to central New York and this nation," Katko said in a statement. He also thanked New York's U.S. senators, Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, for ushering the bill through the Senate.
In separate statements, Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said Bacel "represented the best of Fayetteville" with his military service, his 30-year career as a small business owner and a former postal worker. Schumer, D-N.Y., said Bacel "always went above and beyond" for his country and community. The bill, he added, "memorializes the lasting impact Corporal Bacel had on his community and honors the generous love he had for his fellow central New Yorkers."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
