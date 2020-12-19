Congress OKs bill to rename CNY post office in honor of late WWII vet

He spent part of his professional career as a small business owner. He owned and operated Fayetteville Hairstylist for 30 years. He also worked at the Fayetteville Post Office — the same building that will likely bear his name.

"The passage of this measure marks an important step forward in our pursuit to pay tribute to Corporal Bacel's contributions to central New York and this nation," Katko said in a statement. He also thanked New York's U.S. senators, Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, for ushering the bill through the Senate.

In separate statements, Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said Bacel "represented the best of Fayetteville" with his military service, his 30-year career as a small business owner and a former postal worker. Schumer, D-N.Y., said Bacel "always went above and beyond" for his country and community. The bill, he added, "memorializes the lasting impact Corporal Bacel had on his community and honors the generous love he had for his fellow central New Yorkers."

