Congress OKs Harriet Tubman coins, proceeds will go to Auburn landmark

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act, giving final congressional approval to a bill authored by U.S. Rep. John Katko that honors the abolitionist and provides a new source of funding for an Auburn historic site.

The legislation, which was approved by the U.S. Senate in February, requires the U.S. Department of Treasury to produce up to 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 $1 silver coins and 750,000 half-dollar coins. The coins must be "emblematic of the legacy of Harriet Tubman as an abolitionist," according to the bill's text. Tubman's image will appear on the coin, along with her name and the words "Liberty," "In God We Trust," "United States of America" and "E Pluribus Unum."

The Treasury will consult with a few organizations, including Harriet Tubman Home, Inc., in Auburn, before selecting the design of the coin. The design will be reviewed by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee. If the legislation is signed by President Joe Biden, the coins will be released in 2024.

Once they go on sale, there will be a $35 surcharge for the $5 coins, a $10 surcharge for the $1 coins and a $5 surcharge for the half-dollar coins. The proceeds from the surcharges will be split between the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati.

If all the coins are sold, there will be $9.5 million in surcharge revenue, with $4,750,000 going to the Harriet Tubman Home. The South Street site, which is now part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn, includes her brick residence and the Home for the Aged she founded.

When Katko, R-Camillus, first introduced the bill in 2020, he hoped to have it finalized in time to have the coins minted by this year — Tubman's 200th birthday. He reintroduced the legislation with U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks, a New York Democrat, in 2021.

In a House floor speech before the bill's passage on Tuesday, Katko called Tubman "an icon of freedom and an agent of change."

"Today's vote represents one of the most significant steps forward in strengthening federal recognition of the Harriet Tubman Home since its designation as a national park in 2017," he said. "Specifically, I am pleased that the coins issued under this legislation, bearing Harriet Tubman's likeness and symbolizing her legacy, will directly benefit preservation and education efforts at the Tubman Home in Auburn."

After a brief debate, the House passed the bill by voice vote.

The legislation heads to President Joe Biden for final approval. He is expected to sign it into law.

The commemorative coin will have no effect on Tubman's placement on a redesigned $20 bill. The Treasury Department is still planning to put the abolitionist's likeness on a new $20 bill, which will be released within the next several years.