Congressional clash: Differences between Balter, Katko on display at first debate

After months of campaigning and two dozen television commercials, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter sparred Monday during the first debate in the 24th Congressional District race.

Their differences were evident early in the debate, which was hosted by Syracuse.com. In response to a question about his support of President Donald Trump, Katko, R-Camillus, defended his endorsement and explained that his vote is mostly based on the direction of the country, not Trump's shortcomings.

Katko highlighted Trump's accomplishments, including signing the 2017 tax law — which the GOP congressman supported — his efforts on trade and the fall of the Islamic State terrorist group's "caliphate" in the Middle East.

"There's a lot of things he did," Katko said of Trump. "The problem is his rhetoric gets in the way and I've called him on it time and again and I will continue to call him out on it. Going forward, that's what I'll do."

But Balter, D-Syracuse, said the issue with Trump is more than his rhetoric. She accused Katko of dismissing the "real danger that Donald Trump poses to this country and to many groups of people within it."