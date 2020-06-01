Conole accuses Katko of interfering in Democratic primary, makes dig at Balter

"Francis has the support of 33 Democratic committees, unions and elected officials across the district because they know Francis Conole can and will defeat Katko as our Democratic nominee," Van Nuys added.

Katko's campaign said it was advertising that Planned Parenthood, a pro-choice organization, thinks Balter is the better candidate in the race.

But the post and the response by Conole's campaign highlighted a top issue in the Democratic primary. Conole has touted his electability while criticizing Balter, who was the Democratic nominee in 2018, for losing against Katko. Katko defeated Balter by five percentage points.

In a recent mailer, Conole's campaign accused Balter of "putting her own interests first" by running for Congress again. He has mentioned throughout the campaign that Balter failed to win in 2018 — a year that Democrats won the House majority and picked up several congressional seats across the country.

Brexton Isaacs, Balter's campaign manager, issued a statement quoting from Katko's speech on election night in 2018. After his victory, Katko told a crowd at a Syracuse hotel that "I really hope (Balter) doesn't want to run again in two years because she's tough."