Conole accuses Katko of interfering in Democratic primary, makes dig at Balter

A sponsored Facebook post that cost less than $100 is the basis for Democratic congressional candidate Francis Conole's claim that Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko is interfering in the primary election.
For six days, Katko's campaign promoted The Citizen's story about the Planned Parenthood Action Fund endorsing Dana Balter, Conole's Democratic primary opponent, in the 24th Congressional District race. The sponsored post, according to Katko's Facebook page, had between 6,000 and 7,000 impressions — the number of times it was viewed on a screen.
It's common for Katko's campaign to sponsor posts on Facebook that elevate news stories about the congressman or issues relevant to the 24th district. His Facebook page's ad library shows that the campaign had 13 sponsored posts in May.
Will Van Nuys, Conole's campaign manager, believes there's a reason why Katko published the sponsored post about Balter's endorsement — that "he knows he will beat Balter again and be re-elected in a general election matchup."
"Francis has the support of 33 Democratic committees, unions and elected officials across the district because they know Francis Conole can and will defeat Katko as our Democratic nominee," Van Nuys added.
Katko's campaign said it was advertising that Planned Parenthood, a pro-choice organization, thinks Balter is the better candidate in the race.
But the post and the response by Conole's campaign highlighted a top issue in the Democratic primary. Conole has touted his electability while criticizing Balter, who was the Democratic nominee in 2018, for losing against Katko. Katko defeated Balter by five percentage points.
In a recent mailer, Conole's campaign accused Balter of "putting her own interests first" by running for Congress again. He has mentioned throughout the campaign that Balter failed to win in 2018 — a year that Democrats won the House majority and picked up several congressional seats across the country.
Brexton Isaacs, Balter's campaign manager, issued a statement quoting from Katko's speech on election night in 2018. After his victory, Katko told a crowd at a Syracuse hotel that "I really hope (Balter) doesn't want to run again in two years because she's tough."
"John Katko's team knows that Dana has a massive 43-point lead in this primary and is going to be the Democratic nominee, so it's understandable that he's already riling up his base for a general election against her," Isaacs said. "Dana is proud to have Planned Parenthood's support in this race because she stands with the large majority of central and western New Yorkers who support women's access to safe, legal abortion. We'll put that up against John Katko's stated mission to overturn Roe v. Wade any day."
Balter and Conole are vying for the Democratic nomination in the June 23 primary election. Voters are already casting absentee ballots ahead of the primary. Early voting runs from June 13 through June 21.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
