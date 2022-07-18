Conole, backed by top House Democrats, has large fundraising lead over primary foes

With help from the top two House Democratic leaders, Francis Conole has four times as much money than his three 22nd Congressional District primary opponents combined.

Conole, D-Syracuse, raised $273,422 in the second quarter, according to his Federal Election Commission filing. He collected $230,772 from individuals and $42,650 from political action committees and other groups.

The notable donors included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, each of whom gave $7,000 through their campaign committees and PACs. The donations show that Democratic leaders believe Conole is the best choice in the newly drawn 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a small portion of Oswego County.

After spending $231,089, Conole's campaign has $404,826 in the bank ahead of the Aug. 23 primary election.

Sarah Klee Hood, a DeWitt town councilor, reported the second-highest total receipts ($42,205) in the four-person race. A majority of those funds came from her own pocket — she loaned her campaign $23,302. She also raised $18,903 from individuals.

Klee Hood's campaign spent $35,859 and has $17,840 cash on hand.

Sam Roberts, a former state assemblyman, raised $40,064, including $37,138 from individuals and $2,850 from PACs. He received $2,000 from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158. His individual donors included former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, who contributed $500.

Roberts' campaign had $14,514 in expenses and was left with $70,394 in the bank.

Chol Majok, a Syracuse city councilor, raised $15,964 from individuals and spent $3,731 in the second quarter. He has $24,065 cash on hand.

Democrats are vying for the nomination in the new 22nd district. It is an open seat since the incumbent, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, announced he would not seek reelection this year.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face the Republican nominee. There are two GOP candidates seeking the party's nod: Steve Wells, a Cazenovia businessman, and Brandon Williams, an entrepreneur and U.S. Navy veteran.