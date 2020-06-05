Conole, Democrat for Congress, puts focus on COVID-19 response in new TV ad

Democratic candidate Francis Conole criticizes U.S. Rep. John Katko and the federal government for the COVID-19 response in a new television ad airing in the 24th Congressional District.
The 30-second commercial shows Katko, R-Camillus, as Conole, D-Syracuse, states that "politicians have failed to lead." The ad cites an article published by The Citizen about Katko's vote against a House Democrats' proposal to provide additional COVID-19 relief.
While Katko supported earlier measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, he opposed the latest relief proposal because of certain provisions in the bill and called it a "foolish partisan stunt."
In the ad, Conole also criticizes President Donald Trump for making false and misleading statements during the COVID-19 response. He believes that misinformation hurt the COVID-19 response and is a factor in the high death toll. So far, more than 108,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States.
The four counties in the 24th district have reported at least 2,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 150 deaths.
"I say enough is enough," Conole said in the commercial. "We shouldn't have to fight over relief for our families or send our doctors and nurses to the frontlines without the equipment they need."
Conole's ad is the second released by his campaign. It will air on Syracuse broadcast and cable stations.
The U.S. Navy veteran is in a Democratic primary for Congress. Dana Balter, who was the party's nominee two years ago, is also in the race. The primary election will be held June 23, with in-person voting beginning June 13.
The winner of the primary will face Katko, a three-term Republican, in the general election.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
