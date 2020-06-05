Conole, Democrat for Congress, puts focus on COVID-19 response in new TV ad

Democratic candidate Francis Conole criticizes U.S. Rep. John Katko and the federal government for the COVID-19 response in a new television ad airing in the 24th Congressional District.

The 30-second commercial shows Katko, R-Camillus, as Conole, D-Syracuse, states that "politicians have failed to lead." The ad cites an article published by The Citizen about Katko's vote against a House Democrats' proposal to provide additional COVID-19 relief.

While Katko supported earlier measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, he opposed the latest relief proposal because of certain provisions in the bill and called it a "foolish partisan stunt."

In the ad, Conole also criticizes President Donald Trump for making false and misleading statements during the COVID-19 response. He believes that misinformation hurt the COVID-19 response and is a factor in the high death toll. So far, more than 108,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States.

The four counties in the 24th district have reported at least 2,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 150 deaths.