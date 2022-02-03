Conole leads CNY Democrats in fundraising as congressional district is redrawn

Francis Conole out-raised his nearest competitor by a 4-to-1 margin in the race for the Democratic nomination in the newly drawn 22nd Congressional District.

Conole, D-Syracuse, raised $202,275 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and has raked in $439,638 since launching his second campaign for Congress. More than 97% of his campaign cash came from individual donors.

Notable donors to Conole's campaign include Steven Williams, a Syracuse attorney and former congressional candidate who gave $1,000. Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi's campaign committee donated $4,000. Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter's campaign contributed $1,000. Hunter is the chair of the Onondaga County Democratic Committee.

Conole's campaign spent $99,138 and has $284,502 cash on hand to start 2022.

Sarah Klee Hood, a DeWitt town councilor who launched her campaign for Congress in November, raised $52,495 in less than two months. Nearly 90% of her donors were individuals.

Anthony Malavaneda, who ran for Onondaga County executive in 2019, contributed $2,900. Roger Misso, who ran for Congress in 2020, gave $1,250. Vote Mama PAC, which supports mothers running for office, donated $2,500.

Klee Hood's campaign spent $5,714 and has $46,780 in the bank, according to her filing.

Steven Holden, who was the first Democrat to enter the 2022 race, raised $4,750 from five individual donors. He spent $2,808 and has $28,247 cash on hand.

The three candidates are vying for the nomination in a new district that's more favorable for Democrats. The redrawn 22nd district covers all or parts of eight counties and includes the cities of Auburn, Cortland, Geneva, Ithaca and Syracuse.

One Republican is in the race — Tim Ko, who initially planned to challenge U.S. Rep. John Katko for the GOP nomination. Katko announced in January that he will not run for a fifth term in Congress.

Ko raised $31,362, all from individuals, in the fourth quarter of 2021. His campaign spent $14,168 and has $17,193 cash on hand.

