Conole opens Syracuse office as campaign for Congress ramps up

SYRACUSE — Three decades ago, Francis Conole was a young boy buying candy and running the long aisle at Durston's. Now, his campaign office occupies the same space.
Conole, a Democratic candidate in the 24th Congressional District, opened his campaign headquarters Sunday. The office is located at 501 W. Genesee St. in Syracuse.
More than 100 people attended the event. Notable guests included Assemblywoman Pam Hunter, who chairs the Onondaga County Democratic Committee, Onondaga County Legislator Chris Ryan and Auburn City Councilor Debby McCormick.
Conole shared memories of visiting Durston's as a child — his father would buy newspapers, he would get a Sky Bar — and acknowledged that "the world has changed." After growing up in central New York, he decided to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. The 9/11 attacks occurred three months after his graduation.
That was a life-changing event for many, including Conole. His military career includes a stint in Iraq with Army Special Forces. He also served as a defense policy adviser at the Pentagon.
Conole returned to central New York and announced in April 2019 that he's running for Congress. He is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.
"We launched our campaign 11 months ago because of the urgency of this moment," he said. "To bring forth fresh leadership and bold ideas that will tackle the rising costs of health care and prescription drugs that will confront the threats of climate change, that will protect our kids and our citizens from gun violence and that will move us toward a 21st-century economy that supports our working class with greater investments in education and training and infrastructure and green energy."
Hunter introduced Conole at the event. She chairs the Onondaga County Democratic Committee, which endorsed Conole in February.
Conole, Hunter said, received 54% in the first round of voting. About 500 committee members voted, she added.
Hunter outlined several issues important to central New York, such as the need to address poverty, blight and the lack of transit options. Many of the challenges require federal money, which she believes central New York isn't getting with Katko, R-Camillus, as the 24th district's representative.
"I can go on and on and on and on about all the things that we're not getting that we deserve here in Onondaga County," Hunter said. "We deserve it in Cayuga County. We deserve it in Oswego County. We deserve it in Wayne County. We deserve to have Francis Conole elected in November."
Like Hunter, McCormick and Ryan also praised Conole. Ryan was one of Conole's early endorsers. McCormick is one of Conole's most prominent Cayuga County supporters.
While lauding Conole for having "great character," McCormick questioned why Katko would endorse President Donald Trump. She also panned Katko's decision to hold a fundraiser with U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, one of Trump's top allies in Congress.
"I think there is good reason to say goodbye to John Katko and say hello to Francis Conole," McCormick said.
There is a Democratic primary in the 24th district. Two other Democrats — Dana Balter, who was the party's nominee in 2018, and Roger Misso — are vying for the nomination. The primary election will be held on June 23.
Conole must win the primary to face Katko in the general election, but he's already focused on defeating the incumbent Republican.
"We are going to show the congressman what democracy looks like in November," he said.
