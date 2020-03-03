Conole opens Syracuse office as campaign for Congress ramps up

"We launched our campaign 11 months ago because of the urgency of this moment," he said. "To bring forth fresh leadership and bold ideas that will tackle the rising costs of health care and prescription drugs that will confront the threats of climate change, that will protect our kids and our citizens from gun violence and that will move us toward a 21st-century economy that supports our working class with greater investments in education and training and infrastructure and green energy."

Hunter introduced Conole at the event. She chairs the Onondaga County Democratic Committee, which endorsed Conole in February.

Conole, Hunter said, received 54% in the first round of voting. About 500 committee members voted, she added.

Hunter outlined several issues important to central New York, such as the need to address poverty, blight and the lack of transit options. Many of the challenges require federal money, which she believes central New York isn't getting with Katko, R-Camillus, as the 24th district's representative.