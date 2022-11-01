Conole outpaces Williams in fundraising for CNY congressional race

Democratic candidate Francis Conole continues to hold a financial advantage over Republican Brandon Williams in the 22nd Congressional District race.

Conole, D-Syracuse, raised $461,381 in more than two weeks, from Oct. through Oct. 19. The haul included $375,706 from individual donors and $84,675 from PACs and other committees.

A joint fundraising committee, House Victory Project 2022, transferred $140,630 to Conole's campaign.

Conole received $5,000 donations from the American Federation of Teacher's political arm and the Madison County Democratic Committee. Onward Together, a PAC formed by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, chipped in $2,500. The Oneida County Democratic Committee contributed $1,000.

Conole's campaign spent $591,936 in less than three weeks. He has been airing several TV ads in the 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. A small part of Oswego County is also in the district.

Entering the final weeks of the campaign, Conole has $526,519 in the bank.

Williams, R-Sennett, raised $154,168, mostly from individual donors ($125,818). He also collected $26,850 from PACs and other committees. An additional $21,429 was transferred from a separate campaign committee and a joint fundraising account.

His donors include the National Rifle Association's political arm, which gave $4,950, and U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino's campaign committee ($2,000). Garbarino is a New York Republican.

Other donations included $1,000 from the Cayuga County Conservative Party and $500 from the Syracuse Republican Committee.

Williams spent $210,444 and has $234,856 cash on hand.

Conole and Williams are locked in a competitive race to represent the 22nd district. One public poll showed Williams leading by five points, although that was within the margin of error. Conole's campaign released internal polls that found it was a dead heat.

The winner will succeed retiring U.S. Rep. John Katko in Congress. Katko, a Republican, served four terms. He announced in January that he would not seek reelection this year.