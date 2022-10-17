Conole outraises Williams by 3-to-1 margin in CNY congressional race

Polls show it's a close race in the 22nd Congressional District, but Democratic candidate Francis Conole has a clear financial advantage over Republican Brandon Williams.

Conole, D-Syracuse, outraised Williams, R-Sennett, by a 3-to-1 margin in the period covering Aug. 4 through Sept. 30. Conole raised $993,202, while Williams raked in $297,550.

The financial reports include three weeks before the Aug. 23 primary election. While Conole was viewed as the favorite to win the Democratic nod, Williams upset the GOP's preferred candidate, Steve Wells, in his party's primary.

After the primary, Williams received financial support from top House Republicans and GOP-aligned groups. Records show House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy gave $7,000 through his campaign committee and PAC. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise also donated $7,000 through his committee and PAC. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, the No. 3 House Republican, contributed $2,000 from her campaign funds.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC linked to House Republicans, gave $10,000 to become one of Williams' largest donors. He also received $5,000 from the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP's campaign arm.

Conole has already received financial backing from Democratic leadership throughout his campaign, and that continued in the most recent fundraising period. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, through his campaign and PAC, gave $7,000. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee donated $4,904.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, both of whom represent New York, also supported Conole's campaign. Schumer's IMPACT political action committee contributed $5,000, while Gillibrand's Off the Sidelines PAC provided $2,000.

Conole also outspent Williams by a 4-to-1 margin, $774,834 to $193,249. The Syracuse Democrat's campaign has already aired a handful of TV ads on issues ranging from abortion to the economy. Williams has released a few commercials of his own. Both parties have outside groups running ads in the 22nd district, which includes Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a village in Oswego County.

With less than a month to go until Election Day, Conole has more cash on hand — $527,839 to $274,003 — than Williams.

So far, though, the money has not translated to a polling advantage for Conole. One public poll released by Spectrum News and Siena College showed Williams, not Conole, had a five-point lead, 45 to 40%, in the 22nd district. Conole's campaign released an internal poll that showed a dead heat, with the Democrat up one point over his GOP opponent.