Conole quizzed at TV debate about PAC support in primary for Congress

DEWITT — Francis Conole faced questions about the support he has received from a political action committee during the only televised debate before the 22nd Congressional District Democratic primary election.

The PAC, Protect Our Future, has spent more than $500,000 on TV ads and mailers in support of Conole's candidacy in the 22nd district. Protect Our Future is backing candidates that prioritize the prevention of the next pandemic, but the PAC is largely funded by Sam Bankman-Fried, a billionaire who founded FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange.

The cryptocurrency connection is why Conole has been criticized by one of his primary opponents, Sarah Klee Hood. During the NewsChannel 9 debate on Thursday, Klee Hood accused Conole of "actively soliciting" the help and questioned his personal integrity for accepting the endorsement.

Conole explained that the PAC's investments in the race are focused on "supporting candidates who would really support getting ready for the next pandemic." In response to a follow-up question from moderator Andrew Donovan, Conole said he thinks cryptocurrency should be regulated.

Conole defended his fundraising practices — Protect Our Future's independent expenditures are not direct donations to his campaign — and reiterated his pledge to not accept money from corporate PACs. He fired back at Klee Hood, saying she was engaging in "circular firing squad politics."

It was a rare moment of disagreement between the four Democratic candidates — Chol Majok and Sam Roberts are also in the race — during the half-hour debate.

The candidates answered questions ranging from addressing inflation to protecting abortion rights. They offered different solutions to combat inflation, from antitrust reform (Klee Hood) to ending the dependence on foreign energy sources (Majok). Conole offered a slew of ideas, including a temporary federal gas tax holiday and middle-class tax cuts. Roberts encouraged more support for small businesses, especially farms.

On abortion, the quartet said they support abortion rights for women and agree that there should be federal action to preserve those rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Donovan also asked the candidates why they are the best choice for Democrats in the 22nd district. Each of them pointed to their experience. Conole is a U.S. Navy veteran who served at the Pentagon. Klee Hood is an Air Force veteran who serves as senior director of operations at the Syracuse Tech Garden. Majok is a Syracuse city councilor who was one of the "Lost Boys" from South Sudan. Roberts is a former state assemblyman and Onondaga County legislator.

In one of a handful of rapid-fire questions, the candidates were asked if they would support the Democratic nominee regardless of the primary election outcome. All said yes.

The winner of the Democratic primary on Tuesday will face the Republican nominee, either Steve Wells or Brandon Williams, in the general election.

The 22nd district includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a small portion of Oswego County.

The NewsChannel 9 debate airs at 7 p.m. Thursday. It will also be broadcast on WUTR in Utica. It will reair at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on channel 9.