ELECTION 2022

Conole tops $1M mark, maintains fundraising lead over Democratic primary foes

Candidate Forum 6.JPG

FILE - In this August 2019 photo, Democratic congressional candidate Francis Conole speaks at the Auburn/Cayuga NAACP and Indivisible Cayuga candidates forum at Auburn High School.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Francis Conole achieved a campaign milestone while retaining a large fundraising advantage over three other Democrats running in the 22nd Congressional District. 

With a $134,399 haul from July 1 through Aug. 3, Conole has raised more than $1 million in the 2022 election cycle. His campaign has spent $765,843 — far more than Democrats Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts have raised in their bids for the party's nomination. 

Conole's most recent fundraising included $99,899 from individuals and $34,500 from political action committees and other groups. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave $7,000 through her PAC ($5,000) and campaign ($2,000). Pelosi's PAC, PAC to the Future, has now given $10,000 to the Syracuse Democrat. Her campaign's contributions now total $4,000. 

House Majority PAC, which is aligned with House Democrats, donated $10,000. U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton's Serve America PAC contributed $5,000. 

People are also reading…

Conole spent $233,082, mostly on television ads that have been released in the last month. The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 23. 

A PAC is also spending significant sums in support of Conole's candidacy. Protect Our Future, which is funded by cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, has spent $476,391 since mid-July, including nearly $80,000 this month. 

Sarah Klee Hood, a DeWitt town councilor and one of Conole's primary opponents, has criticized the support he has received from the PAC. At the Syracuse.com debate, Klee Hood said the group has "bought and sold" Conole's opinion. 

Conole's fundraising and the outside spending highlight the gap between him and the other Democrats in the race. Klee Hood raised $17,231 from individuals and loaned her campaign $4,047. After spending $20,819, she has $18,482 in the bank. 

Sam Roberts has $58,199 in his campaign account after raising $19,730 and spending $31,925. Roberts, a former state assemblyman and Onondaga County legislator, received $2,900 from U.S. Rep. Donald Payne's Democrats Making Progress PAC. 

Chol Majok, a Syracuse city councilor, raised $2,500 from individuals and spent $1,966. He has $24,598 cash on hand. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

