Conole, Williams have fiery final TV debate before election for Congress

After numerous TV ads and a few debates, Francis Conole and Brandon Williams may be sick of each other.

The candidates for the 22nd Congressional District sparred for much of the hour-long NewsChannel 9 debate on Thursday. One clash occurred while they responded to a question about inflation.

Conole, D-Syracuse, and Williams, R-Sennett, outlined what they support to combat inflation — Conole wants middle-class tax cuts, lower prescription drug prices and increased domestic energy production, while Williams thinks less government spending, increased oil and gas production and a leadership change are necessary.

Additionally, Conole criticized Republicans following reports that if the GOP wins control of Congress, they could cut funding for Medicare and Social Security. He called for bipartisanship to solve inflation and other problems.

But Williams was skeptical of Conole's plan, noting that Democrats have controlled the presidency and Congress since 2021. He reiterated his stance that new leadership is needed and said it was "disingenuous" for Conole to release his plan shortly before the election.

The candidates then argued and talked over each other. Conole said his plan was actually released in January, but Williams blamed Democrats for inflation.

"Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi. Don't need another yes man in Washington," Williams responded. Conole fired back, "What I'm talking about is taking on both parties and representing all central New Yorkers."

When Williams said Conole is "a product of the Democratic establishment," Conole labeled Williams as extreme and noted that the current central New York congressman, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, has not endorsed in the race. Williams said Conole, with his runs for Congress in 2020 and this year, sought to unseat Katko twice. (Conole launched his campaign for the 2022 election before Katko announced his retirement.)

The verbal jousting was limited until a question about abortion. Conole has said he wants to codify the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision into federal law after the recent ruling that ended the constitutional right to an abortion and allows states to make their own laws. Williams, who is pro-life, supports the court's decision to make it a state issue. His personal stance is that while he opposes abortion, he supports exceptions in cases of rape, incest and if the mother's life is at risk.

Conole blasted the Supreme Court's "extreme" decision.

"It takes away the right of women to make that choice," he said. "Now the government makes that choice. I think that's extreme. My opponent called it a 'monumental victory.'" The Democratic candidate questioned Williams' previous statements that he would oppose a national abortion ban, which has been introduced by GOP lawmakers.

Williams shared the story of his wife's two pregnancies. Both were considered high-risk pregnancies, he said. During one of the pregnancies, his wife was informed by the doctor that their child had a genetic issue. Abortion was an option, but the Williamses continued with the pregnancy and their daughter is now 26 years old.

The GOP candidate used that story to highlight a real situation that happened in his life. He ripped Democratic attacks against him, particularly the claim that he believes there are times when a mother's life should be sacrificed to deliver a baby.

"There is nothing more important to me than the life of my wife and the life of my children," Williams said. "It is incredibly offensive for someone who doesn't have that experience to make that accusation."

Conole interjected that Williams' position would allow states to ban abortion. Williams countered that it would allow New Yorkers to make the decision.

"This affects women across the country," Conole said. Williams replied, "I am not running for Congress across the country. Right here in New York, people are going to make that decision. That's what I've said."

The 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, is a top target for both parties and it is one of the most competitive races in the country. Some political forecasters rate the race as a toss up, but at least one — FiveThirtyEight — believes that Williams is the favorite to win.

One public poll released one month ago showed Williams leading Conole by five points. Internal polling released by Conole's campaign found the race is a dead heat.

The NY-22 debate airs at 7 p.m. tonight on NewsChannel 9.