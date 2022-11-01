Conole, Williams spar over Micron deal support in CNY race for Congress

Francis Conole and central New York labor unions blasted Brandon Williams as "anti-worker" and questioned his support for Micron's $100 billion investment in the Syracuse area.

Williams, in a tweet, questioned if Conole knows the difference between a chip plant and a corn plant.

With one week to go until Election Day, the Micron deal emerged as a top issue in the 22nd Congressional District race. Conole, D-Syracuse, has accused Williams, R-Sennett, of not supporting the legislation, the federal CHIPS and Science Act, that included $52.7 billion to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing. Micron has said that the bill played a big role in the company's decision to select central New York for its new manufacturing facility.

The claim stems from a letter Williams wrote in August before the Republican primary. In that letter, he referred to the $50 billion for chip manufacturing as "corporate welfare." He has said that he would've voted for the bill if he was in Congress at the time.

Before President Joe Biden visited the Syracuse area last week, Williams told reporters that he met with Micron officials and said he would be "a partner for their growth and success in central New York" if he is elected to Congress. Earlier in the call, he said the region is "very excited that Micron has made a decision to invest in central New York and particularly in the Syracuse area."

But standing with Conole, labor leaders do not think that Williams truly supports the Micron project.

Jim Mason, president of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local 277, called Micron's plan "a game-changer in the central New York area." He said it will be the largest construction project in the Northern Hemisphere and thousands of construction workers will have work for decades.

"After the CHIPS and Science Act was signed into law, Brandon Williams called it 'corporate welfare.' We know that a project like this would not be possible had it not been for the CHIPS and Science Act," Mason said.

Conole highlighted the work of a bipartisan group, namely Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, U.S. Rep. John Katko and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, that persuaded Micron to come to central New York. Notably, Katko was one of 24 Republicans who supported the CHIPS and Science Act in the House of Representatives.

Comparing Williams to Katko, Conole said his opponent "could not be more different."

"(Williams) comes from the far right of his party," Conole continued. "The future is right for us but we're not going to get there from the far reaches of one party. We're going to get there together and Brandon Williams is not right for central New York."

After the press conference with labor groups, Conole tweeted that he and Katko "supported the CHIPS bill because it meant good-paying jobs for Central New Yorkers." He accused Williams of remaining silent and playing politics, while adding that it's "a shame he would rather have us build chips in China than here in NY-22."

That led Williams, who is a tech entrepreneur, to respond by tweeting that Conole lacks experience in manufacturing and "wouldn't know a chip plant from a corn plant."

Conole and Williams are running in one of the most competitive congressional races in the country. Republicans want to retain the seat held by Katko, who is not running for reelection after serving for four terms. Democrats are hoping to capture the Syracuse-area seat for the first time since 2012.