 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
ELECTION 2022

Conole, Williams spar over Micron deal support in CNY race for Congress

  • 0
Conole

Democratic congressional candidate Francis Conole speaks at a press conference in Syracuse on Wednesday. 

 Provided

Francis Conole and central New York labor unions blasted Brandon Williams as "anti-worker" and questioned his support for Micron's $100 billion investment in the Syracuse area. 

Williams, in a tweet, questioned if Conole knows the difference between a chip plant and a corn plant. 

With one week to go until Election Day, the Micron deal emerged as a top issue in the 22nd Congressional District race. Conole, D-Syracuse, has accused Williams, R-Sennett, of not supporting the legislation, the federal CHIPS and Science Act, that included $52.7 billion to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing. Micron has said that the bill played a big role in the company's decision to select central New York for its new manufacturing facility. 

The claim stems from a letter Williams wrote in August before the Republican primary. In that letter, he referred to the $50 billion for chip manufacturing as "corporate welfare." He has said that he would've voted for the bill if he was in Congress at the time. 

People are also reading…

Before President Joe Biden visited the Syracuse area last week, Williams told reporters that he met with Micron officials and said he would be "a partner for their growth and success in central New York" if he is elected to Congress. Earlier in the call, he said the region is "very excited that Micron has made a decision to invest in central New York and particularly in the Syracuse area." 

But standing with Conole, labor leaders do not think that Williams truly supports the Micron project. 

WHO: Members of various Labor unions calls out Brandon Williams for his opposition to the Chips and Science Act

WHAT:

On Tuesday, November 1st at 10:00 am, Francis Conole joined members of various unions to call out Brandon Williams’ positions on the Chips and Science Act.

“Workers, Union Leaders Call Out Brandon Williams for Opposing Chips and Science Act”

The Bi-Partisan Legislation Williams Opposed Is Bringing 50,000 Jobs To Central New York

Thankful for the bi-partisan leadership that brought Micron to Central New York, Union Leaders today called out Brandon Williams for opposing the biggest investment in Central New York - ever.

“Williams’ opposition to the Chips and Science Act demonstrates that he’s out of touch with the people in Central New York,” according to Carpenters Local 277 President James Mason. “The investment by Micron puts this area on the map nationally and internationally. But, if Brandon Williams had his way, Micron’s investment would not have happened,” said Mason.

The CEO of Micron stated that the Chips and Science law, “was ‘essential’ in their decision to make the investment in Central New York.

Williams in an August 2nd letter to the Auburn Citizen, called the Chips and Science Act passed by Congress a “corporate welfare package for the profitable chip industry.” In the letter he writes, “Democrats, joined by a few ‘moderate’ Republicans, are on a spending binge for pet green projects that richly reward special interests and does little for the environment”.

“He doesn’t get it,” said Mason about Williams opposition. “Micron is a game changer for our workforce and for our community. People are investing in CNY – we need to continue the good leadership that puts central New York’s people ahead of Brandon Williams’ partisan politics,” Mason said.

Recently Williams called the Micron investment “luck” but clearly signaled he would oppose this kind of legislation again. On Grant Reeher’s show, “The Campbell Conversation”, Williams argued that “the response seems to be having some resonance, which is, OK, you know, Syracuse got lucky in this regard. And good for Syracuse and we’re all happy about it, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that this approach to economic development is a good one”.

But Mason begs to differ. “That’s kind of naïve, we weren’t lucky – we had good leadership that beat out Texas and their own package of incentives”.

“That’s why we’re supporting Francis Canole. We need to continue that good leadership by sending him to the US Congress to represent our community”.

Jim Mason, president of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local 277, called Micron's plan "a game-changer in the central New York area." He said it will be the largest construction project in the Northern Hemisphere and thousands of construction workers will have work for decades. 

"After the CHIPS and Science Act was signed into law, Brandon Williams called it 'corporate welfare.' We know that a project like this would not be possible had it not been for the CHIPS and Science Act," Mason said. 

Conole highlighted the work of a bipartisan group, namely Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, U.S. Rep. John Katko and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, that persuaded Micron to come to central New York. Notably, Katko was one of 24 Republicans who supported the CHIPS and Science Act in the House of Representatives. 

Comparing Williams to Katko, Conole said his opponent "could not be more different." 

"(Williams) comes from the far right of his party," Conole continued. "The future is right for us but we're not going to get there from the far reaches of one party. We're going to get there together and Brandon Williams is not right for central New York." 

After the press conference with labor groups, Conole tweeted that he and Katko "supported the CHIPS bill because it meant good-paying jobs for Central New Yorkers." He accused Williams of remaining silent and playing politics, while adding that it's "a shame he would rather have us build chips in China than here in NY-22." 

That led Williams, who is a tech entrepreneur, to respond by tweeting that Conole lacks experience in manufacturing and "wouldn't know a chip plant from a corn plant." 

Conole and Williams are running in one of the most competitive congressional races in the country. Republicans want to retain the seat held by Katko, who is not running for reelection after serving for four terms. Democrats are hoping to capture the Syracuse-area seat for the first time since 2012. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Texas shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News