Conole, Williams trade barbs over abortion, inflation at Syracuse congressional debate

With a hot-button issue leading off the Syracuse.com 22nd Congressional District debate on Wednesday, Francis Conole and Brandon Williams did not waste time highlighting their differences.

Syracuse.com's Chris Baker, who moderated the debate, asked whether the candidates would support codifying the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision into federal law or a national abortion ban. Democrats at the federal level have discussed legislation that would ensure abortion rights regardless of state policies, while Republicans have proposed an abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Conole, D-Syracuse, said he supports codifying the Roe v. Wade decision, which was overturned by the Supreme Court earlier this year, into law. He panned it as "government overreach" that should worry central New Yorkers.

Conole also went on offense against Williams, noting the support he has received from Syracuse Right to Life, an anti-abortion group. Democrats have seized on that endorsement because the group's questionnaire ask candidates if they support reversing Roe v. Wade and other abortion rulings "so that elected legislative bodies (the state legislatures and Congress) may once again protect unborn children by limiting and/or prohibiting abortion?"

But Williams, R-Sennett, accused Conole of "repeating a bunch of lies." He reiterated his abortion stance — that while he is pro-life, he supports exceptions in cases of rape, incest and if the mother's life is at risk.

He believes Democrats are using fear tactics to scare voters ahead of the election. But he also thinks they are distracting from what voters view as more important topics, such as the economy and public safety.

"We all know what we're experiencing at the gas pump and the grocery store. We all know that crime is a problem," Williams said. "The only reason we're talking about abortion as the leadoff question is because they don't want to talk about these other critical issues."

Baker followed up, asking Williams if he supports codifying Roe v. Wade or would vote for a national abortion ban. Williams responded that he does think there should be a federal ban. He believes it should be up to the states to decide in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's recent decision.

"The people of New York will make that decision," Williams said. "The truth is it doesn't matter which one of us is elected. Nothing is going to change regarding abortion in New York state."

Conole disputed that claim. He recalled receiving a text message from his mother who told him that the Supreme Court's decision was "frightening." He mentioned cases involving young girls who were raped but could not get access to a safe, legal abortion.

"We could have a national ban here," he said.

There was another back-and-forth on the subject of inflation, which has reached the highest levels in 40 years. Williams believes a change in leadership is necessary — he is no fan of President Joe Biden, a Democrat — and blamed other factors, such as too much government spending. He also supports increasing domestic energy production to address high gas prices.

Conole's approach would be different. He supports middle-class tax cuts, the quick implementation of provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that aim to lower prescription drug prices and lifting the federal gas tax.

Conole took another swipe at Williams when he said that he would not allow Medicare and Social Security cuts. He repeated a Democratic line of attack that Republicans want to make cuts to the programs.

Williams said Conole misrepresented his position. The candidates were asked about Medicare and Social Security later in the debate. Williams said the best way to preserve Medicare and Social Security is to strengthen the economy.

The debate highlighted the competitive nature of the 22nd district race. Millions of dollars have poured into the district from outside groups. One public poll showed Williams has a five-point lead over Conole.

Political prognosticators agree that the race is close. Cook Political Report rates it as a toss up. But Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball on Wednesday moved its rating from a toss up to leans Republican.

There will be two televised debates in the 22nd Congressional District. The first is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday on NewsChannel 9. CNY Central (channels 3) will air its debate at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The 22nd district includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus part of Constantia in Oswego County. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting begins on Saturday.