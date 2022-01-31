Conquest solar project public hearings set for Thursday

A pair of virtual public hearings have been scheduled for the state's review of the proposed 200-megawatt solar farm in the town of Conquest.
The state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment, which will make the final decision on the project application from Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources, announced hearings at 1 and 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.
The hearings follow an updated application filed by NextEra for the project, which is called Garnet Energy Center and would be one of the largest solar facilities in the state.
In a series of documents filed with the siting board on Jan. 10, Next Era showed project plans that reduced the amount of solar panels by 19%, or 152 acres. It also made changes to the total project area footprint, which now stands at about 1,900 acres, to reduce the amount of mapped wetlands by 99% (from 44 acres to 0.05), streams by 47 percent (15,737 linear feet to 8,324) and agricultural land (806 acres to 751).
In addition to installing hundreds of acres of solar arrays, NextEra would construct access roads, electric collection lines, a collection substation and electrical interconnection facilities, including a 345 kilovolt (kV) switchyard connecting its generated power to the nearby New York Power Authority Clay to Pannell transmission line.
The public hearings planned Thursday have been scheduled even though the siting board itself is still one member short of being fully constituted. The seven-member body still has an unfilled ad hoc slot, which would be filled by a Conquest resident.
Siting boards are supposed to have seven members. Five members are state officials or their designees: the chair of the Department of Public Service, the commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation, the commissioner of the Department of Health, the chair of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and the Commissioner of Economic Development.
The other two slots are reserved for residents in the municipality where the project is located and are referred to as the board's "ad hoc" members. Under the law, the Assembly speaker and the Senate majority leader are supposed to each make an appointment from the list of nominees submitted, but if they fail to do this within 30 days, the responsibility goes to the governor. If the governor does not take action with 15 days, then the siting board can move forward with its work without any local representatives on board.
After outcry from state and local officials late last year about the failure to have any ad hoc appointments established for the Conquest project, the Senate appointment was made. In a letter dated Jan. 19, Majority Leader Stewart Cousins said she was appointing Ed Cook for one of the slots.
Regarding the other ad hoc seat, the state Department of Public Service said "Governor Hochul continues to work with the Assembly to identify appointments to the board."
The siting board has until Nov. 1 to make a final decision on the project application.