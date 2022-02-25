Conservative Party unites behind Williams, Auburn-area candidate for Congress

Conservative Party committees in central New York are coalescing behind Brandon Williams to be the party's nominee in the eight-county 22nd Congressional District.

In a joint statement, local Conservative Party leaders said they met on Feb. 19 to interview Williams, R-Sennett, and two other Republicans — Tim Ko, of DeWitt, and Mike Sigler, of Lansing — running for Congress in the newly drawn district, which includes all of Onondaga and Tompkins counties and parts of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties.

At the meeting, a straw poll was conducted and Williams was the winner.

"Brandon is a uniquely and highly qualified candidate who will quickly become an influential member of the new Republican majority in Congress," said David Pappert, chairman of the Cayuga County Conservative Party. "Brandon's traditional, conservative values are the remedy for the 'woke' illness that has infected our politics. Pro-life by faith, and pro-2A by birth (born in Texas), let's go!"

Because the 22nd district crosses county lines, the state Conservative Party will decide whether to endorse Williams or another candidate. The local Conservative Party leaders have forwarded their recommendation to the state party.

Williams is a Navy veteran and co-founder of a California-based software company. He moved to Cayuga County with his wife, Stephanie, and they started a hazelnut tree farm to cultivate Burgundy truffles.

He formally launched his campaign for Congress this week. He is seeking the Republican and Conservative nominations. The Conservative Party typically cross-endorses GOP candidates.

While Williams could lock up the Conservative Party nomination, a primary is possible for the GOP nod. When Ko entered the race, he sought to compete against U.S. Rep. John Katko for the Republican line. But Katko, R-Camillus, announced in January that he will not run for reelection this year.

Ko's entry was also before state legislators redrew the congressional district lines. The new district includes all of Tompkins County, where Sigler is a county legislator. Sigler announced his candidacy and highlighted a slew of endorsements from Cayuga County leaders, including former state Assemblyman Gary Finch and former county Republican Chairwoman Cherl Heary.

But it's Williams who, with the Conservative Party's backing, has the inside track the GOP nomination. While it's possible that the parties could disagree, they usually back the same candidate.

"Brandon is personable, knowledgeable, focused and capable of keeping this seat," said Bernard Ment, chairman of the Onondaga County Conservative Party. "Brandon can raise the money needed to win, and maintain the focus of the race on the critical issues affecting our district. He is the candidate that can unite the Conservative and Republican parties and, more importantly, the voters of the eight counties represented by the new congressional district."

It won't be an easy contest for the GOP nominee. The newly drawn district has over 57,000 more Democrats than Republican voters. It is considered a pickup opportunity for Democrats who haven't won a Syracuse-area congressional race since 2012.

