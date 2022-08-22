Conservatives accuse Democrats of interfering in Auburn-area NY Senate primary

A mailer sent by a union-backed PAC has caused a stir in the Conservative primary for the 48th state Senate District seat.

Gerard Kassar, the chairman of the state Conservative Party, is accusing Democrats of interfering in the primary between Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott and Auburn-area attorney Justin Coretti. Abbott, a Republican, was authorized by the state party to run on the Conservative line. Coretti, a registered Conservative, forced a primary because he disagrees with Abbott's positions on key issues.

The mailer was paid for by New Yorkers Together, a PAC affiliated with the Communication Workers of America. The union has endorsed Democratic state Sen. Rachel May in the 48th district race.

Kassar blamed May, D-Syracuse, and Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is also a Democrat, for the "cynical ruse."

"This deceitful act is part of a pernicious national (Democratic) strategy to interfere in Republican and Conservative primaries, and voters aren't buying it," he said, adding that the Conservative Party "condemns these left-wing shenanigans in the strongest possible terms."

May's campaign declined to comment. Abbott blasted the "crooked mailings" in a statement on Saturday and said it was "a clear attempt to suppress my strong conservative support and split the ticket this fall to protect Rachel May from having to defend her pro-criminal, socialist voting record." Coretti told The Citizen that he did not have any communication with the PAC, but said the mailer "does accurately outline the differences in Ms. Abbott's and my political stances."

The mailer is presented as a "Conservative Party primary candidate guide" and features a side-by-side comparison of Abbott and Coretti on three issues: abortion, guns and immigration.

According to the mailer, Coretti is a "consistent pro-life advocate," pro-Second Amendment and "believes in securing our borders," while Abbott supports abortion rights, funding for Planned Parenthood, unspecified restrictions on gun owners and sanctuary cities in New York.

The source of the candidates' positions isn't identified, but Abbott's responses to a Conservative Party questionnaire in 2019 have been cited by her critics as one reason why she should not have the party's backing. She completed the questionnaire when she ran for a full two-year term as an Onondaga County legislator.

The Conservative Party opposes abortion and sanctuary cities. Because of due process concerns, it also does not support "red flag" laws to remove guns from individuals who are deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.

If Abbott wins the primary on Tuesday, she will have the Republican and Conservative lines in her bid to unseat May. However, if Coretti wins, there will be a three-way race. That will likely hurt Abbott, who will lose much-needed votes to Coretti.

May is seeking a third term in the state Senate. Democrats outnumber Republicans by 22,761, 75,296 to 52,535, in the 48th district, which includes all of Cayuga County and most of Onondaga County. There are 3,527 active Conservatives in the new district.