Constitutional challenges to NY COVID-19 restrictions expected to increase

ALBANY — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, New York has faced dozens of lawsuits challenging the sweeping authority state officials have invoked to respond to the public health crisis — and attorneys say that trend is expected to continue.

Many of the lawsuits take aim at the constitutionality of the directives and executive orders issued by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and his administration throughout the pandemic.

While 25 of the 53 lawsuits have been resolved — most ending with a ruling in the state's favor — the plaintiffs in some of the cases said they are moving forward with their lawsuits and expect even more legal challenges of state leaders' actions.

Caroline J. Ryan, a partner at Goldberg Segalla, a Buffalo-based law firm with offices in Albany, said she anticipates courts will get bogged down from class-action and individual lawsuits over the restrictions.

"I think you're going to see a lot more of these lawsuits as we start to emerge from the pandemic and business owners really step back and see what's left in terms of many businesses not being able to reopen," she said. "This is all going to get untangled, and unfortunately, it's going to get untangled in the court system."