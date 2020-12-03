Construction contract awarded for Auburn's South Street project

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council approved both a $4.5 million contract for a construction company to upgrade a portion of South Street and a $6.5 million bond for the project.
The South Street Corridor Enhancement Project entails several improvements for the street between Metcalf Drive and the city line, including widening it, adding sidewalks and a new curb, plus more. The council received an update on the project at a meeting last month.
On Thursday, the council unanimously approved the project's construction contract with the Suit-Kote Corporation for $4,569,050. The Cortland-based company was the lowest qualified bidder out of the eight that bid for the project, according to a resolution available on the city's website.
Director of Capital Projects Christina Selvek said after the meeting that Suit-Kote is a regular part of the city's road improvement program, so Auburn has a relationship with the company. Construction is expected to start next spring, she added, and should be finished by the end of 2021.
The council also approved around $6,575,000 in bonds for the project. That same amount is the construction and inspection costs estimated by C&S Engineers, according to a background memo on the bond ordinance attached to Thursday night's council agenda. Selvek said at that presentation in November that the city's lawyers and fiscal advisers recommended the city receive authorization to bond for the construction costs "just to protect ourselves," in light of the the current economic climate and how slowly the city could receive reimbursements.
In other news:
Support Local Journalism
• Council also authorized a contract for the city's Combined Sewer Overflow Project.
Earlier this year, a request for proposals for "professional engineering services related to design plans, design-related construction administration and inspection services for the Project," was released, according to the resolution on the contract. On Thursday, council awarded the contract to the firm CDM Smith for $599,337.
"City staff requests that CDM Smith of Syracuse, NY be awarded an initial contract for professional engineering services for up to 75% design of the CSO Facilities and Sewer Separation as well as Green Infrastructure Upgrades associated with the Project in an amount of $599,337, which is necessary to determine the remaining cost of the full design, construction administration and inspection phases of the Project," the resolution said.
• A company is set to supervise the city's wastewater treatment plant.
The city owns and operates the plant, but it must be operated by a chief operator with the proper certification. The city's former operator, Jeff Sikora, retired earlier this year. No other city employees have the correct certification.
Due to this, the city sent a request for proposals for a firm that could do the services with the proper certification. City staff determined the Camden Group of the village of Camden to be "the most cost effective and qualified firm" out of the the two that submitted bids, the resolution on the contract award said.
"A cost of approximately $2,000.00 per week to meet the minimum State requirements" is included, according to the resolution.
"The cost of this resolution will be paid for out of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Operating Budget as required to meet the minimum 4A certified staffing requirements until a qualified Chief Operator is hired by the City of Auburn," the resolution said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.