Contrary to reports, del Lago Resort & Casino hasn't cut jobs — yet

"On July 13, pursuant to state and federal regulations, del Lago issued WARN notices to all company employees that are currently furloughed," Young said in a statement. "On July 24, they were simply posted to the Department of Labor's website. Nothing new occurred and the notices do not reflect termination or 'cuts,' but are required by state and federal governments when workers are furloughed for a certain period of time."

Del Lago had to close on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After paying employees for a few weeks, the workforce was furloughed on April 9.

Before the shutdown, del Lago made adjustments to limit capacity, maintain social distancing and ensure that machines, tables and other areas are cleaned. But it wasn't enough to prevent the state from ordering the commercial casinos to close.

When New York began its regional reopening process, the casinos — del Lago is one of four commercial casinos operating in the state — hoped to be included in one of the four phases. Native American-owned casinos, which aren't subject to state oversight, began to reopen in June.

But the phased reopening didn't cover casinos. Three weeks ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state was reviewing data, but casinos didn't receive clearance to reopen.