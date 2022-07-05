Cook running for state Supreme Court in Cayuga County's judicial district

Jason Cook, a judge in Yates County, is running for a newly created state Supreme Court seat in the 7th Judicial District, which includes Cayuga County.

Cook is running on the Republican and Conservative lines. According to interim Monroe County Republican Chairman David Dunning, he has the backing of the eight GOP chairs in the judicial district. The district is comprised of Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates counties.

"He knows the law, knows our region and has the experience and temperament to handle the complex cases that come before a state Supreme Court justice," Dunning said.

Cook has served as Yates County judge since 2017. He presides over felony criminal cases, family court, surrogate court and drug treatment court. He is also the county's pistol permit licensing officer.

He was appointed to serve as an acting state Supreme Court justice in 2019. In that role, he hears civil cases, such as contract disputes and matrimonial cases.

Last year, Cook became the supervising judge for the town and village courts in Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben and Yates counties.

Before serving on the bench, Cook was the district attorney in Yates County from 2010 to 2013. His past experience includes serving as an assistant district attorney in Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Yates counties. He also was an attorney with Davidson & O'Mara, a private firm, and an adjunct instructor at Keuka College.

Cook lives in the town of Milo, Yates County, and is an Ithaca College and Dickinson Law School graduate. His family has lived in Yates County for at least five generations, according to his campaign, and runs a beef cattle farm near Penn Yan.

"I'm running for state Supreme Court justice to bring my decades of hands-on experience in our region's courtrooms to work for the people of this great state," Cook said. "Those who appear in the courtroom deserve a judge who is fair and impartial to all regardless of background. I am committed to performing the duties of state Supreme Court justice with independence and impartiality for all parties."

There will be two state Supreme Court seats on the ballot in the 7th district this year. One is an existing seat, while the seat Cook is seeking was created after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation last year that added more judicial seats.

