Coretti, Auburn-area attorney, wins NY Senate Conservative primary after recount

After the ballots were counted for a second time, the outcome did not change: Justin Coretti is the winner of the Conservative primary in the 48th Senate District.

Coretti, an attorney who lives in Owasco, received 279 votes. Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott, a Skaneateles Republican, was the runner-up with 265 votes.

The election boards in Cayuga and Onondaga counties completed the manual recount, which was ordered by the state Board of Elections, on Tuesday. A law that took effect in 2021 requires a recount if the margin of victory is 20 votes or less.

Election commissioners in the two counties said there were no changes to the vote counts. In Cayuga County, Coretti won 134 to 70. Abbott won Onondaga County, 195 to 145.

Coretti's win sets up a three-way race for the 48th Senate District seat. The incumbent is state Sen. Rachel May, a Democrat, who will also appear on the Working Families line. Abbott has the Republican line.

It's unusual to have a primary fight for the Conservative line — the party typically cross-endorses a Republican candidate. But Conservatives in Cayuga and Onondaga counties declined to support Abbott for state senate due to her positions on key issues, such as abortion and gun rights. The state party went against the local recommendation and authorized the Onondaga County lawmaker to run on its line.

Coretti, a registered Conservative, decided to force a primary. There wasn't a lot of money spent on the primary — but a $10,000 mailer paid for by a PAC affiliated with the Communication Workers of America, a union supporting May, could have given Coretti a boost over Abbott. The mailer highlighted Abbott's positions on issues, namely abortion and gun rights, that aren't aligned with the Conservative Party's platform.

May already has an advantage in the 48th district because Democrats outnumber Republicans. The addition of Coretti on the general election ballot could siphon critical votes away from Abbott in a race Republicans were hoping would be a pickup opportunity this year.

The 48th Senate District includes all of Cayuga County and most of Onondaga County. The cities of Auburn and Syracuse are in the district.