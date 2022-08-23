Coretti leads Abbott in Conservative primary for Auburn-area NY Senate race

Seventeen votes separate the two candidates in the Conservative primary for the 48th Senate District seat.

Justin Coretti, an Owasco attorney, leads Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott 275 to 258. Abbott, R-Skaneateles, received more votes in her home county, 190 to 143, but Coretti won by nearly a 2-to-1 margin in Cayuga County, 132 to 68.

There are 10 outstanding absentee ballots to count in Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Onondaga also had 203 affidavit ballots to count, which could affect the outcome of the primary.

Coretti filed petitions to force a primary after a disagreement between the state Conservative Party and local committees over Abbott. The party's committees in Cayuga and Onondaga counties declined to endorse her, but because the district crosses county lines, the state party had the final say.

Jerry Kassar, the chairman of the state Conservative Party, told The Citizen that he interviewed Abbott for more than an hour. After receiving assurance from state Senate Republican leaders, the party authorized her to run on the Conservative line.

Some central New York Conservatives were upset with the state party's decision because they felt Abbott did not share their opinions on key issues, such as abortion and gun rights. Coretti cited that as a main reason why he launched his state Senate campaign.

Coretti and his allies pointed to Abbott's responses to a Conservative Party questionnaire in 2019 when she ran for a full two-year term representing the Onondaga County Legislature's 6th District. According to those who saw her responses, she said she supports funding for Planned Parenthood and "red flag" laws to take guns away from those who are threats to themselves or others — positions that aren't in line with the Conservative platform.

The issues were highlighted in a mailer paid for by New Yorkers Together, a PAC affiliated with the Communication Workers of America. The union-backed group sent the mailer to Conservative voters — Abbott called it "crooked," while the state party accused Democrats of interfering in the primary.

The union has endorsed May, a Syracuse Democrat who is seeking a third term in the state Senate.

If Coretti wins the Conservative primary, there will be a three-way general election race for the 48th district seat. May will be on the Democratic and Working Families lines, Abbott will have the Republican line and Coretti will be the Conservative candidate.