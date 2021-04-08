Cornell, Syracuse requiring students to get COVID-19 vaccine

Two central New York universities are requiring students to get COVID-19 vaccinations before the fall semester.

Cornell and Syracuse announced this week that students must get vaccinated before returning to campus. Both universities say that medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated.

In a letter posted on the university's website, Cornell President Martha Pollack said with expanded eligibility and increasing production, faculty, staff and students can get vaccinated in the spring or summer. It's expected that most members of the campus community will get vaccinated, which Pollack noted will reduce the risk of infection.

Cornell is also require registration of vaccination status. The university has a proof of vaccination tool that faculty, staff and students can complete once they have been fully vaccinated. The requirement takes effect April 15.

"Once we have better data about the degree of community protection that has been achieved, we will offer additional details regarding full campus reactivation in a safe and responsible manner," Pollack wrote.