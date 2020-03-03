Coronavirus in Cayuga County? No cases so far, health department prepared

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Cayuga County, but health officials are ready if the outbreak reaches central New York.
Kathleen Cuddy, director of the Cayuga County Health Department, said the agency has received updates from the Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health. State health officials have held conference calls and webinars to help local departments prepare for coronavirus.
The main symptoms of coronavirus — cough, fever, shortness of breath — are similar to other illnesses. An individual who contracts coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, could experience mild symptoms. There have been more severe illnesses reported.
Most of the coronavirus cases have been reported in other countries. There are more than 100 confirmed cases and nine deaths reported in the U.S.
In New York, there are two confirmed cases. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that a 50-year-old Westchester County man is receiving treatment in a New York City hospital after tests found he has coronavirus.
There are two families in the Buffalo area who are quarantined after returning from Italy. They have been tested for coronavirus, but the results haven't been released.
No coronavirus cases have been reported in central New York. Cuddy said no one in Cayuga County has been tested for the illness yet, but acknowledged that it could change as people travel and return home.
The Cayuga County Health Department is consulting two plans — pandemic preparedness and isolation and quarantine — it developed after receiving a health preparedness grant.
"It's a great outline for how we can proceed on sharing information and keeping people informed and responding appropriately," Cuddy said.
As the virus spreads, there have been changes to testing recommendations over the last month. Cuddy advised doctors and other healthcare providers to contact the health department with questions.
The agency also has advice for residents. Deanna Ryan, a senior public health educator with the Cayuga County Health Department, said everyone should wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren't available, hand sanitizer is recommended.
Residents should avoid touching their eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands. They should also avoid contact with people who are sick. If you're sick, you should stay home and not return to work until you're fever-free for 24 hours.
Coronavirus has received much attention lately, but it's also been a busy flu season. There were more than 10,000 confirmed cases of the flu in New York for the week ending Feb. 22, according to the state Department of Health. Cuddy noted that those numbers are based on laboratory tests and don't count others who may have the flu but don't seek medical help.
Healthcare providers can test for the flu. There is also testing available for coronavirus, which can be sent to a state lab or private lab to determine whether someone has the illness.
"People with chronic health conditions and particularly respiratory concerns should seek healthcare help if they're finding they're developing something," Cuddy said.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.