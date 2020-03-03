Coronavirus in Cayuga County? No cases so far, health department prepared

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Cayuga County, but health officials are ready if the outbreak reaches central New York.

Kathleen Cuddy, director of the Cayuga County Health Department, said the agency has received updates from the Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health. State health officials have held conference calls and webinars to help local departments prepare for coronavirus.

The main symptoms of coronavirus — cough, fever, shortness of breath — are similar to other illnesses. An individual who contracts coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, could experience mild symptoms. There have been more severe illnesses reported.

Most of the coronavirus cases have been reported in other countries. There are more than 100 confirmed cases and nine deaths reported in the U.S.

In New York, there are two confirmed cases. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that a 50-year-old Westchester County man is receiving treatment in a New York City hospital after tests found he has coronavirus.

There are two families in the Buffalo area who are quarantined after returning from Italy. They have been tested for coronavirus, but the results haven't been released.