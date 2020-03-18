Coronavirus in NY, by the numbers

As the availability of testing increases, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York continues to rise.
New York has more confirmed COVID-19 cases than any other state, although more deaths have been reported in Washington. The testing shows that the respiratory continues to spread across the state.
Here is the coronavirus in New York, by the numbers:
2,382. As of Wednesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York. It's believed that there are many more cases in the state. But because most cases resolve on their own and some people aren't being tested, whether that's because tests aren't available in their area or they aren't seeking medical care, the actual number of cases will never be known.
1,339. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York City. After a cluster was identified in Westchester County, New York City is now the "hot spot" in the state.
14,597. The number of New Yorkers who have been tested for COVID-19. This increased by 4,482 in one day. The state has its own labs, but the use of private labs in New York has helped.
20. So far, 20 New Yorkers have died after contracting the coronavirus. New York has fewer deaths than Washington, but the number is increasing every day.
549. The number of people who are hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people will experience mild symptoms — a cough, fever and shortness of breath. But vulnerable groups — seniors and individuals with chronic health conditions — are at risk of serious illness.
23%. The hospitalization rate in New York. This is concerning because of the existing hospital capacity. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been discussing ways to increase the number of available hospital beds, especially beds in intensive care units.
108. There have been 108 people who have been discharged after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
33. The number of counties (outside of New York City) that have at least one confirmed case of the coronavirus. A vast majority of the state's confirmed coronavirus cases are in New York City, Westchester County and on Long Island.
36. Albany County has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases of any upstate county. Two other counties in the Capital Region — Saratoga and Schenectady — each have 14 cases.
80%. This is the percentage that is mentioned by a lot of government officials and health experts. They say 80% of people who contract the virus will experience mild symptoms and recover.
