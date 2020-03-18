Coronavirus in NY, by the numbers

As the availability of testing increases, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York continues to rise.

New York has more confirmed COVID-19 cases than any other state, although more deaths have been reported in Washington. The testing shows that the respiratory continues to spread across the state.

Here is the coronavirus in New York, by the numbers:

2,382. As of Wednesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York. It's believed that there are many more cases in the state. But because most cases resolve on their own and some people aren't being tested, whether that's because tests aren't available in their area or they aren't seeking medical care, the actual number of cases will never be known.

1,339. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York City. After a cluster was identified in Westchester County, New York City is now the "hot spot" in the state.

14,597. The number of New Yorkers who have been tested for COVID-19. This increased by 4,482 in one day. The state has its own labs, but the use of private labs in New York has helped.