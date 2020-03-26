Coronavirus stimulus checks: Who will get (at least) $1,200?

Millions of New Yorkers will receive checks from the federal government — a key provision in the $2 trillion stimulus bill that Congress is finalizing to address the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the U.S. economy.

There are many questions about the checks. Who is eligible? What are the income thresholds? Will you get checks for children in the home? When will the checks arrive?

The Citizen seeks to answer those questions — and more.

Who will get a check?

Single filers with adjusted gross incomes of up to $75,000 a year will be eligible for a $1,200 check. Individuals filing as a head of household would get $1,200 if they earn up to $112,500 a year. Couples earning up to $150,000 a year will eligible for a $2,400 check.

Smaller checks will be distributed to individuals earning between $75,000 and $99,000, heads of household earning between $112,500 and $136,500 and couples whose income is between $150,000 and $198,000.

Parents will get $500 payments for children ages 16 and under. For example, a married couple with two children could get up to $3,400 — a $2,400 rebate and $1,000 for the children.

How will the check amount be determined?