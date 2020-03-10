Cortland County town votes to refuse future gun law enforcement

"What they're doing is taking your rights away one layer at a time," McGovern said.

Gus Wehbe, a trustee from the town of Truxton, congratulated the board and said he hopes Truxton will soon pass a similar law. The town of Truxton has scheduled a public hearing on its own proposed gun law for March 18. Wehbe also presented Solon officials with a large board with the text of the Second Amendment carved into it.

Resident Alison King, the only person to voice concerns about the law, said she was worried about its legal consequences and whether it might interfere with the enforcement of extreme risk protection orders. She also suggested that since it "would be enforced through lawsuits ... the main impact of this proposed law would be income for lawyers without meaningful benefit to residents of Solon."

Solon's law was drafted by Furlin and board member Brian Guernsey, who both said they want Solon to provide a model for other towns.

In addition to Truxton, the towns of Virgil and Cuyler and the village of McGraw are also considering similar proposals, and a resident of Willet said Thursday night that he intends to push that town's board to join. At least one town in Cayuga County is also considering following suit.