County lawmakers OK using federal relief funds for Sterling Nature Center project

A $4.9 million Sterling Nature Center revitalization project will move forward with some help from the federal COVID-19 rescue act signed into law earlier this year.

The Cayuga County Legislature last week approved a resolution to award recently opened construction bids for the project at the county-owned park on Lake Ontario's shoreline. The total project cost of $4,897,202 was covered mostly by a state grant along with private donations and a small county contribution, but a funding gap of $861,807 remained.

The construction bid resolution also authorized the use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to close that gap.

The new 5,000-square-foot nature center building, parking lot and trail improvements have been in development for several years. The facility will replace the Jensvold House that currently serves as the interpretive center. The project is a part of the center's 2025 functional management plan.

The county's original goal was to award bids and have work start last spring, with an October completion. That plan derailed, however, when the lowest bidder for the general construction work withdrew from the project before work could start, citing material prices that increased considerably after bids were first opened in March.

The county, in consultation with state grant officials, then decided to put out a new round of bid solicitations, leading to this month's resolution to approve bids and transfer funds to cover the gap between anticipated expenses and grant funding.

With the approval, construction work should start in the first quarter of 2022, Cayuga County Planning and Economic Development Director Steve Lynch said in his monthly written report to the Legislature.

The project will move forward with little direct county taxpayer cost. The largest funding source for the project is a New York state grant of $3,832,500 made through its Lake Ontario Resilience and Economic Development Initiative. The nonprofit Friends of Sterling Nature Center is contributing another $140,895, with the county using $62,000 from its general fund.

"The Cayuga County Legislature acknowledges the significant outside Grant Funding and Matching funds dedicated to the SNC Project to date and supports a one-time allocation of Cayuga County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funding needed to leverage outside funding sources and complete the SNC Project, improve the 1400-acre Sterling Nature Center and expand the recreational, educational and cultural opportunities of this Lake Ontario shoreline facility for current and future generations of Cayuga County residents and families," the resolution approved by the Legislature Nov. 23 states.

The project resolution worked its way through the committee meeting process this month, with the decision to use the American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the local share of the project budget made at a Ways and Means Committee meeting.

The county is in line for $14,873,990 the federal rescue plan. Lawmakers have previously approved using a small portion of the COVID-19 relief funding for a restaurant voucher program, an Emerson Park project that includes a new playground and performing arts stage and supports for the county health department's COVID-19 response.

The Legislature is still evaluating how to use the rest of the federal money.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0