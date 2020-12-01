Court denies group's request to see New York's statewide energy plan

“They said there had been changes in the market and they wanted to make revisions,” said Cameron MacDonald, the attorney who sued for the records on behalf of the Empire Center.

When the Empire Center initially requested the report in April 2019, they were told it was still being worked on and, furthermore the study was exempt from disclosure under state Freedom of Information Laws because a government agency can withhold records that are “inter-agency or intra-agency materials.”

The Empire Center had also requested the study from the state Department of Environmental Conservation but was told they didn’t have it since it hadn’t been completed.

After being rebuffed, the Empire Center went to state supreme court in Albany where NYSERDA was ordered to turn over the document.

But NYSERDA appealed the trial court ruling and the appellate division concluded that they could withhold it since the study hadn’t been completed.

“Although there may be some ambiguity in petitioner's request, leaving room for different interpretations, a fair reading of the request can certainly lead to the plausible interpretation that petitioner was solely asking for a completed study,” the judges reasoned.

MacDonald said they were considering an appeal of the decision. The appellate decision, he believes, “is encouraging bad behavior.”

