You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
COVID-19 outbreak: NY has 22 confirmed coronavirus cases, Cuomo says
alert top story

COVID-19 outbreak: NY has 22 confirmed coronavirus cases, Cuomo says

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak New York

FILE - This undated file photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC's laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio implored the federal government Thursday, March 5, 2020, to send more coronavirus test kits as the city confirmed two more COVID-19 cases, both in hospitalized patients with no known travel history or personal connections linking them to the virus. (CDC via AP, File)

 Robert Harding

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York has doubled, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed Thursday. 

There are now 22 New Yorkers who have tested positive for the virus, also known as COVID-19. That's up from 11 confirmed cases as of Wednesday. 

Eight of the 11 new cases are linked to a 50-year-old Westchester County attorney who has been hospitalized due to the virus. That case, which was the second confirmed in New York, led to further testing and hundreds of people voluntarily isolating themselves to prevent the spread of the illness. 

None of the eight people who tested positive for the illness have been hospitalized. The Westchester County attorney, who had an underlying respiratory illness when he contracted the virus, is still in the hospital. Cuomo said his condition continues to improve. 

The three other new cases are all in downstate. Two people in New York City have been hospitalized due to the virus. One person on Long Island tested positive for COVID-19 and is in the hospital. 

Cuomo expected the number of cases to increase as the state continues to test for the coronavirus. He said the state received federal approval to use private labs for COVID-19 testing. The state, through its Wadsworth lab, is processing 100 to 200 tests a day. 

"The number will continue to go up," Cuomo said. "It must because we are continuing to test more and more. The more you test, the higher number you will have." 

However, he cautioned New Yorkers about "undo fear and anxiety" as the number of COVID-19 cases rise. Most of the coronavirus cases will resolve on their own and the individuals may not know they even had the virus, he explained. 

The group most vulnerable to the virus is senior citizens. Cuomo said he's concerned about nursing homes and senior care facilities. There have been 11 coronavirus deaths reported in the U.S., and most of those who died were residents at a Washington nursing home. 

"The bottom line is if you are in one of the subgroups that is vulnerable for this virus, which is the same definition as being vulnerable for the flu, then you should take precautions," Cuomo said. 

Symptoms of the coronavirus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most individuals who contract the virus will experience mild symptoms. In some cases, vulnerable groups — those with underlying health conditions or older individuals — may experience more severe symptoms. 

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News