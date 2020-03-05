COVID-19 outbreak: NY has 22 confirmed coronavirus cases, Cuomo says

By the numbers

Here is a breakdown of the coronavirus cases in New York:

• Westchester County: 18 cases linked to a 50-year-old New Rochelle man who has been hospitalized after contracting the virus.

• New York City: 3 cases, including the first positive test in the state. That case involved a 39-year-old healthcare worker who recently returned from Iran, one of the countries that's reported a high number of cases.

• Long Island: 1 case, which is in Nassau County.